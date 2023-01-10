ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Germany's BioNTech buys British AI startup InstaDeep

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PASlg_0k9VfnSk00

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE has agreed to acquire British artificial intelligence (AI) startup InstaDeep for up to 562 million pounds ($682 million) to speed up its biotech research and manufacturing capabilities.

Under the German vaccine maker's largest takeover deal to date, BioNTech is to pay 362 million pounds upfront, in a mix of cash and an unspecified number of BioNTech shares, and up to 200 million pounds contingent on InstaDeep's future performance.

"Our goal with the acquisition is to integrate AI seamlessly in all aspects of our work - from target discovery, lead discovery to manufacturing and delivery of our products," BioNTech co-founder and Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference on Tuesday.

Sahin also cited BioNTech's partnership last week with the U.K. government for development of personalized cancer therapies and how AI would help in that.

The transaction adds to a slew of deals as the industry meets in San Francisco for the conference this week.

With estimated COVID-19 vaccine revenues of up to 17 billion euros ($18.2 billion) in 2022 alone, BioNTech is well funded to advance its work on new cancer immunotherapies and on other vaccines, and AI will play a growing role.

BioNTech was part of a group of investors who participated in a $100 million financing round at InstaDeep a year ago. It declined to say precisely how much it had invested then or what share of InstaDeep it held.

BioNTech said it was already involved in dozens of joint projects with InstaDeep, including efforts unveiled last year to quickly determine whether a new coronavirus variant is a cause for concern.

InstaDeep, with about 240 staff, will continue to provide its AI and machine learning services to other companies, including Google (GOOGL.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O), the statement added.

($1 = 0.9325 euros)

($1 = 0.8244 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company

Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
The Associated Press

Tech Leader Andrew Ellam Joins Climate X as VP of Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data & analytics provider based in London, UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/ Former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo (a $4.5bn UK challenger bank), joins the senior leadership team at Climate X (Graphic: Business Wire)
WWD

Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost

The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
The Hill

UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event.  The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
TechCrunch

Deel enters equity management space with acquisition of Capbase

As its name suggests, San Francisco-based Capbase claims it can update a company’s cap table in real time as it issues shares, signs contracts and raises money from investors. It then uses that data to build API integrations that can be used to set up bank accounts, payroll and business insurance. Greg Miaskiewicz and Stefan Nagey founded the company in 2018, and raised a total of about $6 million in venture capital from firms such as Better Tomorrow Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Village Global, as well as a number of angel investors.
The Associated Press

WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Tarana Adds Global Broadband Distributor Winncom Technologies to Its Channel Partner Network, Bringing ngFWA to Over 90 Countries

MILPITAS, Calif. & SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Tarana, the telecom manufacturer that introduced next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) to the broadband industry, and Winncom Technologies, a global distributor of broadband equipment, today announced their partnership to expand the reach of Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) platform across 6 continents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005277/en/ Tarana and Winncom Technologies today announced their partnership to expand the reach of Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) platform across 6 continents. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

UK Twitter employees in legal threat over redundancies

Twitter's treatment of employees facing redundancy is "unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable", a legal letter seen by BBC News says. Sent on behalf of 43 employees, the letter, written by solicitors Winckworth Sherwood, accuses Twitter of failing to meet its legal obligations. In particular, it is claimed, the company failed...
TechCrunch

HPE acquires Pachyderm as looks to bolster its AI dev offerings

Pachyderm’s software will remain available to current and new customers — for now, at least. HPE says that the transaction isn’t subject to any regulatory approvals and will likely close this month. Co-founded in 2014 by Joey Zwicker and Joe Doliner, a former Airbnb software engineer, Pachyderm...
CoinDesk

SingularityNET’s AGIX Leads Surge in Tokens Related to Artificial Intelligence

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The hot news surrounding the artificial-intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT is inspiring an upsurge inAI-focused tokens in the crypto market. Blockchain AI project SingularityNET led Wednesday's AI and big data token board, with its utility...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Lightning eMotors and its CEO Tim Reeser Win 2023 BIG Innovation Awards

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today that both Lightning and its CEO Tim Reeser have been named winners of the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005740/en/ The Business Intelligence Group has awarded its BIG Innovation 2023 awards to Lightning eMotors and its CEO Tim Reeser (image: Lightning eMotors / Business Intelligence Group)
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy