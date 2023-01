JERSEY CITY, NJ - A full day of high school basketball is on tap for Monday, January 16 as County Prep High Schools hosts the inaugural Martin Luther King Day basketball competition. Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker, who leads Team Walker in Jersey City, said a lot of Hudson County teams will be playing. “I have a vision for a national championship someday,” he said. Tickets for the event cost $5 per adult and free for anyone under the age of 18. T-shirts will be available for all teams. Scholarship and MVP awards will be presented to selected winners. The Snyder and Lincoln girls teams will kick off the event at 10 a.m. and be followed by Newark Collegiate boys team vs Hoboken at 11:30 a.m. The Lincoln boys team will face off against Snyder at 1 p.m. followed by the Union City girls team tipping off against Hudson Catholic at 2:30 p.m. The East Orange girls team will face Bayonne at 4 p.m, followed by the AL Johnson boys team against McNair at 5:30 p.m. and the Dickinson High School boys wrapping up the competition against Bayonne beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Team Walker at info@teamwalker.org or call 201-4333-1888.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO