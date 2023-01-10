ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

i95 ROCK

Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry

I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
PIX11

Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
BROOKLYN, NY
94.5 PST

Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
islipbulletin.net

Connetquot grad and former Mets player

John Pacella grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in 1974. Excelling in three seasons of varsity baseball, Pacella was splendid on the pitching mound, with a 21-4 record for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
OAKDALE, NY
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester

All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
Radio Ink

Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City

But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Puts the Huskies in the Dog House

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put the Harrison Huskies in the dog house on Tuesday, winning at home 53-46. “A huge league win vs a talented Harrison team by a score of 53-46,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Mago Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino had 19 pts. Maddy...
RYE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley

Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
HARRISON, NY

