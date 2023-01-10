Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry
I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
islipbulletin.net
Connetquot grad and former Mets player
John Pacella grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in 1974. Excelling in three seasons of varsity baseball, Pacella was splendid on the pitching mound, with a 21-4 record for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Lucky Lotto Hub in Upstate NY Hits Another $3M Mega Million Winner!
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot and now Friday's grand prize is expected to explode to over $1.35B dollars!. Here are at least 10 million reasons to consider a lucky lotto spot 80 miles south of Albany. Last night's numbers were: 7, 13,...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
westchestermagazine.com
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester
All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Radio Ink
Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City
But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Puts the Huskies in the Dog House
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put the Harrison Huskies in the dog house on Tuesday, winning at home 53-46. “A huge league win vs a talented Harrison team by a score of 53-46,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Mago Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino had 19 pts. Maddy...
New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
