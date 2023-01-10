Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Borns files to run for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer
Greensburg, IN — Amy Borns has filed paperwork to run for a full four-year term as Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer in this year’s city election. Borns was appointed to the office by a Decatur County Republican Party caucus in June 2021 following Brenda Dwenger’s resignation.
WRBI Radio
House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill
Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
1017thepoint.com
I-70 WIDENING IN WAYNE COUNTY WILL MOSTLY ELIMINATE GRASSY MEDIANS
(Wayne County, IN)--INDOT is releasing more information on exactly how I-70 in Wayne County will be widened to three lanes in both directions. INDOT is now indicating that the new lanes will be added to the inside – meaning where the grassy medians are now. The construction will essentially eliminate those medians. It has also identified the two interchanges that will be rebuilt. One is the intersection of 70 and US 40 at the state line. The other is the Williamsburg Pike – or US 35 – exit. Both of those interchanges have dangerous elements that include limited merging areas.
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association sees recruitment problems across the state.
WRBI Radio
William Randall Peters 67, Laurel
William Randall Peters, age 67, of Laurel, Indiana died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born October 10, 1955 in Connersville, Indiana he was the son of William C. & Gladys (Harding) Peters. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He...
WRBI Radio
OA Swimmer Schutte breaks school record
Oldenburg Academy sophomore Santiago Schutte broke a ten-year-old school swim team record for the 200-yd IM event with a. time of 2:09.59 during their meet last Saturday at Madison Consolidated High School. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
953wiki.com
Public’s help requested on property caretaker shooting (Union County)
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in southwestern Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four individuals who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. Officers’ initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred the morning hours...
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes in both directions of I-275 in Clermont and Hamilton counties
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various lane closures will take effect on the interstate in Clermont and Hamilton counties this week. Various single-lane closures will be implemented on east and westbound Interstate 275 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Click the video...
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
Voice News
Police say latest threat to Richmond Community Schools is ‘unsubstantiated’
A threat of violence that prompted Richmond Community Schools to cancel classes Thursday was investigated and found to be “unsubstantiated,” according to the city’s police chief. It was the third threat investigated this week in the northern Macomb County community. Police Chief Tom Costello said word of...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
1017thepoint.com
RHS STUDENTS NOW MUST REMAIN OUT UNTIL JANUARY 30
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School students have been learning remotely this week after a water pipe burst over Christmas break. Originally, that online learning was only supposed to take place this week. But now, it’s been extended for a much longer period of time. RCS issued a statement Tuesday saying that the most recent battery of testing regarding moisture management has revealed that Richmond High School is yet to thoroughly dry out. Now, students won’t return to in-person instruction until January 30. 90,000 gallons of water flooded the second-floor math hallway. Parts of the first floor were also affected.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WRBI Radio
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. – 85 formerly of Westport
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. 85, of Meadview, Arizona died at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 17, 1937, in Middletown, Indiana the son of Ewing Shelby, Sr. and Lela (Stamps) Crabtree. Most of his life spent residing in Westport until he retired to Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He married Lucille Marie Leach on April 18, 1959, in Indianapolis. She preceded him in death April 17, 1997. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy M.(Robert) Anderson of Edinburgh; his sons, Michael A.(Janey) Crabtree of Gray, Tennessee and Jay D.(Michelle) Crabtree of Columbus; his eight grandchildren, Brenda, Robbie, Clay, Amanda, Lyndsay, Dustin, Christin and Collin; his thirteen great grandchildren, Skylar, Serinity, Harmony, Wyatt, Brody, Cooper, Cason, Kynnedy, Brayden, Sophia, Lucy, Raegan and Haiden; his sisters, Joyce, Judy, Sheila, Ruth and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his wife; Lucille Crabtree; his parents: Lela and Ewing S. Crabtree Sr.; his brothers, Chuck and Jimmy; his sister, Opal. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Vanderbur officiating. Burial will be at the Westport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
High-speed two-county chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
— A woman is facing a long list of charges following a high-speed chase last week that went through Ripley and Dearborn counties. Jessica Alyse Moore was arrested on January 3 following the pursuit, which began on eastbound I-74 when an Indiana State Police trooper observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph.
WRBI Radio
Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County
— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
