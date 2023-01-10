Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. 85, of Meadview, Arizona died at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 17, 1937, in Middletown, Indiana the son of Ewing Shelby, Sr. and Lela (Stamps) Crabtree. Most of his life spent residing in Westport until he retired to Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He married Lucille Marie Leach on April 18, 1959, in Indianapolis. She preceded him in death April 17, 1997. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy M.(Robert) Anderson of Edinburgh; his sons, Michael A.(Janey) Crabtree of Gray, Tennessee and Jay D.(Michelle) Crabtree of Columbus; his eight grandchildren, Brenda, Robbie, Clay, Amanda, Lyndsay, Dustin, Christin and Collin; his thirteen great grandchildren, Skylar, Serinity, Harmony, Wyatt, Brody, Cooper, Cason, Kynnedy, Brayden, Sophia, Lucy, Raegan and Haiden; his sisters, Joyce, Judy, Sheila, Ruth and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his wife; Lucille Crabtree; his parents: Lela and Ewing S. Crabtree Sr.; his brothers, Chuck and Jimmy; his sister, Opal. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Vanderbur officiating. Burial will be at the Westport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made the family at www.bassgasper.com.

