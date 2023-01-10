Read full article on original website
State Senator Vaneta Becker Response To Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State Of The State Address:
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 11, 2023) – “I was encouraged by the governor’s speech last night and look forward to implementing his plans to address issues facing our state, specifically in regard to increasing education funding and improving public health. “It was great to hear the governor’s proposed funding...
House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill
Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
House Republicans Unveil Agenda
Indiana House Republicans have unveiled their legislative agenda for 2023. It includes maintaining a balanced budget, expanding school choice, lowering healthcare costs and allowing child support payments to start at conception. The agenda did not include the Governor’s call for free textbooks; however, Huston says lawmakers are looking at the...
Statehouse bill draws concern from animal advocacy groups
A bill filed in both the Indiana house and the senate allowing pet stores to buy and sell cats and dogs from USDA breeders, would also stop local communities from banning the retail sale of pets.
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget
The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
Lawmakers Face Balancing Act On Budget As Legislative Session Begins
INDIANAPOLIS — The legislative session gavels in today as lawmakers will discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session will be how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
A look at new bills submitted by Northeast Indiana lawmakers
In total, 188 State Senate bills have been filed, with 149 House bills also making it in.
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
Indiana House Democrats' 2023 priorities push beyond governor's agenda
Indiana House Democrats will push for many of the same priorities Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is advocating for in 2023. House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said Indiana must invest in its people. And the first way to do that, he argued, is “adequately” funding public health.
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
SE Indiana addresses part of effort to expand broadband access
— Nearly 20 Southeastern Indiana addresses will benefit from a total of $935,174 in state funding to 256 addresses across 31 counties to expand broadband access in unserved and underserved areas. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Wednesday announced the fourth round...
Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session
Renewable energy, climate change mitigation and ongoing efforts to improve statewide water quality are top issues for Indiana environmental advocates in the 2023 legislative session. Bills already filed by state lawmakers center around local water infrastructure, biofuel tax credits, confined feeding operations and solar panels. More bills will be filed this week. Language addressing other […] The post Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws
On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
Court: Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary options on driver’s licenses
MONROE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana court has ruled that nonbinary Hoosiers are once again able to seek a gender-marker change on their driver’s license. A press release says the Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) must amend IDs and its constitutional obligation to recognize people’s genders. […]
How Hoosiers on Social Security can get the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund as a tax credit
INDIANAPOLIS – The state released some additional guidance regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refund. Some Hoosiers will be able to claim the money as a refundable tax credit. Those eligible for the tax credit must meet the following conditions: The state sent a pair of taxpayer refunds last year, with the initial $125 sent in accordance […]
