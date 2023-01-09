Read full article on original website
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Amy L Gregory, age 35 of Warsaw, MO was traveling southbound and pulled into the path of eastbound vehicle 2, driven by Kerry L Mueller, age 60 of Kansas City, KS at the intersection. Vehicle 2 then struck vehicle 1. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch off the southbound side of the roadway. The crash was assisted by TPR D A Paulson /1197/ and Henry County Sheriff’s Department. Driver of vehicle 1 was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to Research Hospital with serious injuries. One occupant of vehicle 2 was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The other occupant of vehicle 2 was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with moderate injuries.
UCM Magazine Earns 2022 Best of CASE District Award
UCM Magazine, a biannual publication with a print distribution to 25,000 University of Central Missouri alumni and supporters, is being recognized with a 2022 Best of District award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). A representative of the UCM Alumni Foundation will accept the award during the CASE District VI Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 5–7.
Clinton Fire Department Announces Promotion of Engineer/EMT
The Clinton Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Engineer/EMT Nathan Leochner to the rank of Lieutenant/EMT. Lieutenant Leochner will be assigned to A shift where he will serve as the operator for the departments frontline Ladder truck (Ladder 1). Additionally, Lieutenant Leochner will alternate with his shift Captain as the commanding fire officer on EMS calls and will serve as the shift officer in the absence of his shift Captain.
The Little Apple (1/11)
Please license and register your pet at AC City Hall. The cost is $5.00 per pet and you need proof of current rabies vaccination. AC PTO is collecting Food Fair receipts and Best Choice UPC labels January 11. Food Fair receipts need to be from August, 2022 to the present. If they are older, they cannot be submitted. Please send them with students or place them in a plastic bag or envelope and drop them off in the Elementary School Office, St. Clair County State Bank with Janet Payton or Little Apples Learning Center by Wednesday, January 11. This on-going fundraiser raises a substantial amount of money for PTO to use for the children’s classroom trips and teacher requests for supplies.
Winter Weather Reminders for Clinton School District
It’s still winter right?? It sure doesn’t feel like it outside, but we all know that Missouri weather can change in an instant, so we thought it would be helpful to provide a refresher on how the CSD communicates weather-related school closures!. SOCIAL MEDIA-The first notification you will...
Armon Receives Award
Clinton High School teacher, Sarah Armon has been awarded the VFW Post 1894 National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. On Tuesday, Chet Jones and Cheryl Castilow from the local VFW presented Sarah with this award. Sarah teaches Government and AP Psychology and is the Girls Tennis Coach. Sarah is making a...
