Please license and register your pet at AC City Hall. The cost is $5.00 per pet and you need proof of current rabies vaccination. AC PTO is collecting Food Fair receipts and Best Choice UPC labels January 11. Food Fair receipts need to be from August, 2022 to the present. If they are older, they cannot be submitted. Please send them with students or place them in a plastic bag or envelope and drop them off in the Elementary School Office, St. Clair County State Bank with Janet Payton or Little Apples Learning Center by Wednesday, January 11. This on-going fundraiser raises a substantial amount of money for PTO to use for the children’s classroom trips and teacher requests for supplies.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO