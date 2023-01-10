ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Food Beast

Panera Uses Its Signature Baguette To Debut New Toasted Sandwiches

For the first time ever, Panera is using its own signature French baguette for the brand's new lineup of Toasted Baguettes. The new Toasted Baguettes feature Panera’s 10” baguette and will be available in three new varieties:. Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition

The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Food Network

10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts

For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals. Of course you don’t want to miss...
Clayton News Daily

KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies

If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
DoYouRemember?

Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America

Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
Eater

Shaquille O’Neal Is Opening Another Chicken Restaurant in Las Vegas

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken next week and bringing his fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and milkshakes to the southwest valley. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. He has since expanded to nine other states. The new Big Chicken, located at 9595 West Tropicana Avenue will host its grand opening on January 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

‘Top Chef’ Alum Joins a Las Vegas Italian Restaurant as a Partner and Chef

Carla Pellegrino, a Top Chef contestant, is joining Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located at 8245 West Sahara Avenue, as partner and chef. The restaurant, helmed by husband and wife restaurateurs, Giuseppe and Jenny Bavarese, opened in 2019. Located near Summerlin, the restaurant specializes in Italian cooking, like a stracci di mare pasta with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, and scallops in a cognac sauce and pollo limoncello with lemon white wine. Pellegrino, born in Brazil and raised in Italy, has opened and led restaurants across the country, including Meatball Spot and Dough House in Las Vegas. She’s also behind the now-closed Bacio at the Tropicana, and Bratalian, the Henderson restaurant that closed in 2018.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

Shake Shack's Lunar New Year Menu Is Dripping in Honey

As we approach the Lunar New Year, we’re seeing numerous brands unveiling their Year of the Rabbit capsules and collections, but fashion isn’t the only thing that’s getting festive. Shake Shack just unveiled a new Hot Honey Menu in celebration of the New Year, and it’s set to be a Hong Kong exclusive.
bravotv.com

Ariana Madix's "Taco Bell Board" Takes Cheese Boards to a Whole Other Level

The Vanderpump Rules cast member is "pretty proud" of her mouthwatering and aesthetic creation. Although charcuterie boards have been a staple at Bravoleb events for years, some Bravo stars are now trading the classic meat, cheese, and fruit combination for especially creative twists on the snack trend. In December 2022,...
ComicBook

Cheetos Launching New Flamin' Hot Flavor for 2023

We are well into 2023 and with the new year comes new flavors and new snacks to try and for Cheetos, they're starting things of spicy — literally. On Tuesday, the snack brand announced a new flavor for its Flamin' Hot variety, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. The new snack is set to debut nationwide on January 16th.
Mashed

Wayback Burgers Takes A Shot At Prince Harry With New Burger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been everywhere lately. You can't turn on your laptop scroll through the news, or roll through a supermarket checkout without seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex these days. And forget about tuning them out while watching your favorite streaming service. The ex-royals have recently been the subject of a popular six-part Netflix documentary, and Prince Harry appeared in a recent "60 Minutes" interview to discuss the most buzzworthy tell-all of the 21st century, his new memoir, "Spare" (per CBS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy