Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Dunkin’ adds three new menu items, including $1 deals – exact date you can try the tasty treats
DUNKIN' has rolled out some fun new, budget friendly menu items it's hoping will entice customers into its stores - and keep them coming back. To that end, the brand will dish up three new treats and - get this - none of them are donuts. The good news is...
Food Beast
Panera Uses Its Signature Baguette To Debut New Toasted Sandwiches
For the first time ever, Panera is using its own signature French baguette for the brand's new lineup of Toasted Baguettes. The new Toasted Baguettes feature Panera’s 10” baguette and will be available in three new varieties:. Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil,...
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Krispy Kreme launches its under-200 calorie range including two new irresistible doughnuts
Krispy Kreme has announced the launch of a new under 200 calorie line at select store across the UK - with foodies confessing they couldn't wait to try the baked treat.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Food Network
10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts
For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals. Of course you don’t want to miss...
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Clayton News Daily
KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies
If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Popeyes Spices Up Its Menu With Return of Fan-Favorite Wing Flavor
Ghost Pepper Wings are making a comeback!
Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Biscoff Collection and One of the Doughnuts Tastes Like a Cheesecake
Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any more craveable, Krispy Kreme is pulling a “hold my beer” — or “dough” — moment. Teaming up with Lotus, the company behind the legendary Biscoff cookies, the two iconic brands have created three new donut flavors available for the first time in the United States.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
Eater
Shaquille O’Neal Is Opening Another Chicken Restaurant in Las Vegas
Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken next week and bringing his fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and milkshakes to the southwest valley. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. He has since expanded to nine other states. The new Big Chicken, located at 9595 West Tropicana Avenue will host its grand opening on January 12.
Eater
‘Top Chef’ Alum Joins a Las Vegas Italian Restaurant as a Partner and Chef
Carla Pellegrino, a Top Chef contestant, is joining Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located at 8245 West Sahara Avenue, as partner and chef. The restaurant, helmed by husband and wife restaurateurs, Giuseppe and Jenny Bavarese, opened in 2019. Located near Summerlin, the restaurant specializes in Italian cooking, like a stracci di mare pasta with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, and scallops in a cognac sauce and pollo limoncello with lemon white wine. Pellegrino, born in Brazil and raised in Italy, has opened and led restaurants across the country, including Meatball Spot and Dough House in Las Vegas. She’s also behind the now-closed Bacio at the Tropicana, and Bratalian, the Henderson restaurant that closed in 2018.
Hypebae
Shake Shack's Lunar New Year Menu Is Dripping in Honey
As we approach the Lunar New Year, we’re seeing numerous brands unveiling their Year of the Rabbit capsules and collections, but fashion isn’t the only thing that’s getting festive. Shake Shack just unveiled a new Hot Honey Menu in celebration of the New Year, and it’s set to be a Hong Kong exclusive.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix's "Taco Bell Board" Takes Cheese Boards to a Whole Other Level
The Vanderpump Rules cast member is "pretty proud" of her mouthwatering and aesthetic creation. Although charcuterie boards have been a staple at Bravoleb events for years, some Bravo stars are now trading the classic meat, cheese, and fruit combination for especially creative twists on the snack trend. In December 2022,...
ComicBook
Cheetos Launching New Flamin' Hot Flavor for 2023
We are well into 2023 and with the new year comes new flavors and new snacks to try and for Cheetos, they're starting things of spicy — literally. On Tuesday, the snack brand announced a new flavor for its Flamin' Hot variety, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. The new snack is set to debut nationwide on January 16th.
Wayback Burgers Takes A Shot At Prince Harry With New Burger
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been everywhere lately. You can't turn on your laptop scroll through the news, or roll through a supermarket checkout without seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex these days. And forget about tuning them out while watching your favorite streaming service. The ex-royals have recently been the subject of a popular six-part Netflix documentary, and Prince Harry appeared in a recent "60 Minutes" interview to discuss the most buzzworthy tell-all of the 21st century, his new memoir, "Spare" (per CBS).
