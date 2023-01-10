ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023

Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
BD’s Mongolian Grill Releases New Menu Items to Ring in the New Year

Stir-Fry Concept Now Offering Thai Basil Chicken Bowl, Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri and Cauliflower Fried Rice. January 11, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s) is offering new menu items that will help guests stay on-track with their new year resolutions, without sacrificing flavor. Guests can...
Bring Home Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with Dickey’s Build Your Own Big Yellow Box

Barbecue concept introduces customizable box for take out. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to-go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan-favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Watauga

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on January 20. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // Watauga, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 5955 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
