Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023
Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
BD’s Mongolian Grill Releases New Menu Items to Ring in the New Year
Stir-Fry Concept Now Offering Thai Basil Chicken Bowl, Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri and Cauliflower Fried Rice. January 11, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s) is offering new menu items that will help guests stay on-track with their new year resolutions, without sacrificing flavor. Guests can...
Bring Home Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with Dickey’s Build Your Own Big Yellow Box
Barbecue concept introduces customizable box for take out. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to-go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan-favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed
The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Watauga
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on January 20. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // Watauga, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 5955 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Texas governor owes Kemp BBQ, beer after bet on championship game
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was so confident the Bulldogs would win the national championship game, he was willing to bet on it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a challenge to Kemp Monday morning, wagering “some of the best BBQ in Texas” and a cold Lone Star beer that the TCU Horned Frogs would win.
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
