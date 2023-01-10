Read full article on original website
Related
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
cioreview.com
Achieves Branded Calling Milestones and Enhances Digital Communication Exchange Platform
Over 1,000 enterprises now benefit from branded calling through a branded communication provider. FREMONT, CA: First Orion has been leading the charge in creating innovative telecommunications technologies since 2008, directly changing how consumers receive phone calls and driving customer engagement for enterprises, said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. The value of branding phone calls is becoming clearer to business leaders in all industries. Our centralized platform provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises to securely brand calls and make data-driven decisions that improve the customer experience and increase productivity and revenue. The latest enhancement to the Digital Communication Exchange also helps lay the foundation for future industry solutions such as Rich Call Data.
cioreview.com
Automated Control Concepts Partners with SORBA.ai for Digital Transformation
ACC partners with SORBA.ai to provide manufacturing sector clients with cutting-edge AI and ML digital transformation solutions. FREMONT, CA: “We are very excited to partner with industry leader Automated Control Concepts to implement state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions," says Aldo Ferrante, founder, and CEO at SORBOTICS. Automated Control Concepts (ACC), a provider of digital transformation solutions and consulting services for enterprises in the life sciences and manufacturing industries, has partnered with SORBOTICS, LLC's SORBA.ai.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
cioreview.com
Pythian's Enterprise Data Platform QuickStart a Part of Leading Magazine's Database of Emerging Data Management and Analytics Industries
Pythian unveils its EDP QuickStart solution's inclusion in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine for emerging data services. FREMONT, CA: "Pythian is honored to be recognized as a 2023 trendsetting solution provider in the data and analytics space," said Joey Jablonski, vice president of analytics at Pythian. "DBTA's list is a significant validation of Pythian's ongoing commitment to provide solutions that both simplify the management of high volumes of data and advance customers on their quests for digital transformation."
See the 13-slide pitch deck wellness startup Blume used to raise $1.8 million in 5 weeks
Karen Danudjaja said she was nervous to fundraise at first, but by not overselling her business, she doubled her initial goal and raised $1.8 million.
cioreview.com
To optimize customer experience, TalkTalk leverages DZS CloudEDGE software solutions
Customers are able to score, monitor, and optimize their broadband experience using DZS Expresse and CloudCheck solutions. FREMONT, CA: To optimize the customer experience in the highly competitive UK broadband services market, we have focused on maximizing end-to-end service quality for our direct and wholesale customers with DZS Cloud EDGE software solutions, said Phil Haslam, CTO, TalkTalk. CloudCheck and Expresse allow us to monitor, score and optimize our customers connectivity experience, both in and to the home. In addition, the DZS solutions help us to reduce call escalations, minimize unnecessary equipment replacements and shorten average call handling times.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
cioreview.com
Understanding the challenges in digital document workflow management systems
Speed and time management are of paramount importance to the digital world as the data flow systems, and productivity of the organizations depends on these factors. Fremont, CA: The transition from paper to digital mode of documentation within the organization has spiked during the last decade with the onset of technology. A major prerequisite for the transition is to have an efficient document management system having fewer technical glitches and minimal complexity in its operation. Major wings of the organization, such as human resources, accounting, processing and designing, are being digitalized to pick up the extra demand in production and service.
cioreview.com
Strategies to Implement Compliance Testing
A effective compliance testing strategy allows testing teams to comply with regulations and streamline their processes by eliminating vulnerabilities. FREMONT, CA: Organizations introduce new and revised laws that must follow updated compliance requirements. Companies employ compliance testing to test their products and regulations to ensure they meet standards and eliminate defects and weak spots. Through effective compliance testing practices, companies can gauge their standing and additional measures they need to streamline their offering.
demolitionandrecycling.media
O’Donovan launches hazardous waste service
O’Donovan Waste has successfully added hazardous waste management to its portfolio of services. The United Kingdom-based company said the new hazardous licence will allow it to handle an array of different hazardous materials such as asbestos sheeting, paints, aerosols and other chemically contaminated wastes. O’Donovan will deal with the...
blufashion.com
Enhance Communication with Simultaneous Translation Services
The history of simultaneous translation services is a long and fascinating one. Simultaneous translation, also known as “simul” for short, is the process of translating spoken language in real time, allowing two or more languages to be heard simultaneously. Technology has been around for decades and has helped facilitate communication between people who speak different languages all over the world.
cioreview.com
Stream Data Centers Promotes Chris Bair to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner
Bair Makes the First New Stream Data Centers Partner Since 2017, Underscoring the Company’s Impressive Growth and Commitment to Service Delivery. Dallas, TX - Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to hyperscale and global enterprise customers, today is proud to announce that its former SVP of Sales and Leasing, Chris Bair, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner. Bair, a longstanding member of the Stream leadership team with more than two decades of data center industry experience, will lead the company’s sales, marketing, sales engineering and customer implementation functions.
cioreview.com
PAM health and AtlasJobs Partner to Optimize National Hiring Strategies
PAM Health and AtlasJobs partnership optimize nationwide talent acquisition activities to streamline candidate hiring and qualification processes. FREMONT, CA: "Finding and hiring the right talent is mission-critical to us," said Kristen Smith, EVP and Chief Transformation Officer at PAM Health. "AtlasJobs allows our jobs to be easily discoverable by talent all over the United States, and the artificial intelligence (AI) and geo-targeting capabilities will allow us to discover new talent and nurture candidate relationships like never before."
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
Tech Times
How AI is Integrating Into Society
Artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly made headlines in recent years as it continues to integrate into society and change how we live and work. Just recently, OpenAI made headlines with the release of its newest innovation, ChatGPT, a natural language processing system that can generate human-like text based on a given prompt. The model's intelligence sparked a buzz in the media, with many speculating about what this technology means for the future of communication and AI's potential risks and benefits.
cioreview.com
How to Optimize Enterprise Searches with Insight Engine
Organizations are increasingly depending on insight engines as they accumulate large volumes of data. Users can execute specific queries and create information almost instantly with these powerful enterprise platforms. Using these tools can increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction for organizations. Fremont, CA: An insight engine allows users to access...
cioreview.com
Waev's Operational Excellence and Expansion Division to be Run by Newly Hired COO
Electric mobility executive team grows with the addition of the former Google operations leader senior vice president. FREMONT, CA: "This is an exciting opportunity to step in as Waev's first COO and begin working with the team to quickly advance operational capabilities in support of our growing customers and markets – especially as electrification adoption reaches critical mass within the U.S. and around the world," said Arroyo. "Keith and I worked together earlier in my career and we've always managed to stay in touch. Things naturally connected after Keith reached out and presented the opportunity. I am impressed with what these guys have done at Waev – both the business they have built and equally the team culture they have created."
bitcoinist.com
Xmile (XML) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 11, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Xmile (XML) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XML/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Creating innovation that goes beyond the limits of current mileage...
cioreview.com
Infortrend EonStor GS Storage Solution Powers New Level of Non-disruptive Service for Medical Radiology Information System
Taipei, Taiwan - Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is introducing its storage solution’s HA (high availability) service to reinforce the hospital radiology information system (RIS) for non-disruptive operations. The HA service features active-active architecture to ensure failover redundancy, making it perfect for mission-critical data storage such as patient data, radiology imaging, billing information, etc.
Comments / 0