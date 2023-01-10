Read full article on original website
cioreview.com
CloudBolts Board of Directors Unveils Onboarding Two Security Players
Prevalent's CEO and President, Kevin Hickey, and COO and CSO, Brad Hibbert, bring decades of security, compliance, and governance expertise to enhance cyber security to cloud customers. FREMONT, CA: "I welcome the opportunity to contribute to CloudBolt's growth and reputation as a trailblazer in the new multi-cloud era," said Hickey....
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
cioreview.com
Stream Data Centers Promotes Chris Bair to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner
Bair Makes the First New Stream Data Centers Partner Since 2017, Underscoring the Company’s Impressive Growth and Commitment to Service Delivery. Dallas, TX - Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to hyperscale and global enterprise customers, today is proud to announce that its former SVP of Sales and Leasing, Chris Bair, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner. Bair, a longstanding member of the Stream leadership team with more than two decades of data center industry experience, will lead the company’s sales, marketing, sales engineering and customer implementation functions.
cioreview.com
Strategies to Implement Compliance Testing
A effective compliance testing strategy allows testing teams to comply with regulations and streamline their processes by eliminating vulnerabilities. FREMONT, CA: Organizations introduce new and revised laws that must follow updated compliance requirements. Companies employ compliance testing to test their products and regulations to ensure they meet standards and eliminate defects and weak spots. Through effective compliance testing practices, companies can gauge their standing and additional measures they need to streamline their offering.
Free Webinar | January 31: How to Raise Capital & Scale A Business
Whether you want to start a business or grow your existing one, you won't want to miss this webinar. The Knot Worldwide's CEO, Timothy Chi, shares his key strategies to scale a business.
cioreview.com
Achieves Branded Calling Milestones and Enhances Digital Communication Exchange Platform
Over 1,000 enterprises now benefit from branded calling through a branded communication provider. FREMONT, CA: First Orion has been leading the charge in creating innovative telecommunications technologies since 2008, directly changing how consumers receive phone calls and driving customer engagement for enterprises, said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. The value of branding phone calls is becoming clearer to business leaders in all industries. Our centralized platform provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises to securely brand calls and make data-driven decisions that improve the customer experience and increase productivity and revenue. The latest enhancement to the Digital Communication Exchange also helps lay the foundation for future industry solutions such as Rich Call Data.
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
cioreview.com
A collaboration between Starship Technologies and TEAL enhances campus delivery robot reliability
A key benefit of next-generation eSIM technology is the ability of Starship to choose between which networks to connect its delivery robots to. FREMONT, CA: In college campuses and cities around the world, Starship is the leading robotic delivery service. Autonomous robots are revolutionizing deliveries by delivering food, groceries, and packages locally in minutes. Maintaining continuity of operations is crucial as the company expands into new markets by keeping its delivery robots connected reliably and securely.
cioreview.com
Infortrend EonStor GS Storage Solution Powers New Level of Non-disruptive Service for Medical Radiology Information System
Taipei, Taiwan - Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is introducing its storage solution’s HA (high availability) service to reinforce the hospital radiology information system (RIS) for non-disruptive operations. The HA service features active-active architecture to ensure failover redundancy, making it perfect for mission-critical data storage such as patient data, radiology imaging, billing information, etc.
cioreview.com
Automated Control Concepts Partners with SORBA.ai for Digital Transformation
ACC partners with SORBA.ai to provide manufacturing sector clients with cutting-edge AI and ML digital transformation solutions. FREMONT, CA: “We are very excited to partner with industry leader Automated Control Concepts to implement state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions," says Aldo Ferrante, founder, and CEO at SORBOTICS. Automated Control Concepts (ACC), a provider of digital transformation solutions and consulting services for enterprises in the life sciences and manufacturing industries, has partnered with SORBOTICS, LLC's SORBA.ai.
cioreview.com
Pythian's Enterprise Data Platform QuickStart a Part of Leading Magazine's Database of Emerging Data Management and Analytics Industries
Pythian unveils its EDP QuickStart solution's inclusion in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine for emerging data services. FREMONT, CA: "Pythian is honored to be recognized as a 2023 trendsetting solution provider in the data and analytics space," said Joey Jablonski, vice president of analytics at Pythian. "DBTA's list is a significant validation of Pythian's ongoing commitment to provide solutions that both simplify the management of high volumes of data and advance customers on their quests for digital transformation."
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
cioreview.com
What Business Intelligence Will Look Like in the Coming Years?
As technology grows at the speed of light, the future of business intelligence appears bright. Fremont, CA: Every business nowadays is data-driven. Data may get utilized to improve employee happiness, operations, supply chain optimization, consumer behavior analysis, predictive maintenance, and many others. This information is critical to the organization's success. However, given the diversity, amount, and velocity of data, achieving the greatest results from data requires implementing Business Intelligence (BI).
cioreview.com
To optimize customer experience, TalkTalk leverages DZS CloudEDGE software solutions
Customers are able to score, monitor, and optimize their broadband experience using DZS Expresse and CloudCheck solutions. FREMONT, CA: To optimize the customer experience in the highly competitive UK broadband services market, we have focused on maximizing end-to-end service quality for our direct and wholesale customers with DZS Cloud EDGE software solutions, said Phil Haslam, CTO, TalkTalk. CloudCheck and Expresse allow us to monitor, score and optimize our customers connectivity experience, both in and to the home. In addition, the DZS solutions help us to reduce call escalations, minimize unnecessary equipment replacements and shorten average call handling times.
cioreview.com
Significant challenges faced by business process automation
Data flow across the different departments and groups within the firm can make it vulnerable to cyber-attacks and security breaches. Business process automation (BPA) is done to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in business models to adapt themselves better to the competitive global markets. Data collection, analysis, extraction and reporting are carried out with the assistance of BPA systems by incorporating Artificial intelligence and machine learning into the process. Understanding the process and implementing the most suitable technology to deliver optimal results constitute the basics of the automation of businesses.
cioreview.com
Why is Digital Signage the Need of the Hour?
Reopening and conducting business after the pandemic phase posed serious threats to the working of commercial firms as the safety of the workers and employees was at stake. Fremont, CA: Digital signage has captured the lion’s share of advertisement and market campaigns as they are highly futuristic and support the blending of AI and technology into it. Shopping patterns of the customers have been influenced by the signage as the latter influence the way of thinking, working, and communicating within shopping premises. The dynamic introduction of such technology-based systems made its way to its top during the COVID and post-COVID era, emphasizing the need for a touch less advertising platform.
cioreview.com
Ways AI Steers Real Estate Growth
Fremont, CA: Real estate sector across the globe witnessed the emergence of digitalization and Artificial intelligence during the post-pandemic phase. The incorporation of artificial intelligence into the system has optimized the process of property acquisition and transactions. Market trends are predicted and analysis on debts, assets evaluation, and revenue generation are procured. Data from numerous documents can be extracted and analyzed to forecast the market values and sales patterns of properties with the help of AI-generated algorithms in the long run.
salestechstar.com
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
