Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
informnny.com
Samaritan Medical Center updates emergency department visitor guidelines
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center. Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County’s 2022 drug overdose deaths
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to drug overdoses in Jefferson County, 2022 was deadly - almost as deadly as the year before. In 2021, Jefferson county reported 32 overdose deaths and 2022 could be close to that. A county report shows a total of 21 overdose deaths...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
flackbroadcasting.com
12 Jefferson, Lewis County schools awarded with $25,000 in grant support to strengthen campus culture
WATERTOWN- A dozen schools throughout Jefferson and Lewis Counties will receive a portion of $25,000 worth of grant funding, thanks to the Safe Schools Endeavor. In partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, this is the fourth year the fund has made grant awards. For this round, Beaver River...
Pet stores tricked buyers into purchasing sick pets
According to Attorney General James, customers received incomplete medical records in order to hide past illnesses.
flackbroadcasting.com
Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze
LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Member Investor Network launched via partnership between Naturally Lewis and Chamber of Commerce
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis are partnering to launch a restructured, improved membership program- the Member Investor Network. The Member Investor Network is as easy as picking a membership plan, getting approved, and enjoying the benefits. “As part of our future partnership, the new Member Investor Network is not just about businesses getting perks for being members, it's about developing businesses and, in turn, investing in economic and community development for the future of Lewis County,” says Brittany Davis, Executive Director of Naturally Lewis.
wwnytv.com
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
informnny.com
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
wwnytv.com
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater have been recently sent into the Black River and the St. Lawrence River. It’s the combination of warm, wet weather quickly melting all of the Christmas blizzard’s snow and the way Watertown and Ogdensburg are set up to handle stormwater.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with criminally possessing controlled substance, Troopers say
LE RAY- A North Country resident is faced with a drug possession accusation, authorities say. Patience N. Kersey, 40, of Carthage, NY was arrested Sunday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). Kersey is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after striking pole in Forestport
FORESTPORT- A personal injury accident Wednesday night in Northern Oneida County sent the driver to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael R. Beadling, of Remsen, NY was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion on State Route 28 in the town of Forestport. It’s reported...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Old Forge, Western Adirondacks Thursday, January 12, 2023
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. THURSDAY TO 1 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Herkimer County...
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Eric Virkler announces re-election bid for Lewis County Treasurer
LOWVILLE- Lewis County's Treasurer says he will be seeking re-election this fall. Eric Virkler made the announcement, officially, Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Republican Committee Headquarters. "My past experiences serving as a Certified Public Accountant, the Chief Financial Officer of Lewis County General Hospital, and the Director of Lewis County Economic Development make me uniquely qualified to serve as the County Treasurer," he said during his address.
Comments / 1