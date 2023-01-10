ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Samaritan Medical Center updates emergency department visitor guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center. Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County’s 2022 drug overdose deaths

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to drug overdoses in Jefferson County, 2022 was deadly - almost as deadly as the year before. In 2021, Jefferson county reported 32 overdose deaths and 2022 could be close to that. A county report shows a total of 21 overdose deaths...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze

LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
CROGHAN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: Member Investor Network launched via partnership between Naturally Lewis and Chamber of Commerce

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis are partnering to launch a restructured, improved membership program- the Member Investor Network. The Member Investor Network is as easy as picking a membership plan, getting approved, and enjoying the benefits. “As part of our future partnership, the new Member Investor Network is not just about businesses getting perks for being members, it's about developing businesses and, in turn, investing in economic and community development for the future of Lewis County,” says Brittany Davis, Executive Director of Naturally Lewis.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Some snow changing to rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
BOONVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Eric Virkler announces re-election bid for Lewis County Treasurer

LOWVILLE- Lewis County's Treasurer says he will be seeking re-election this fall. Eric Virkler made the announcement, officially, Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Republican Committee Headquarters. "My past experiences serving as a Certified Public Accountant, the Chief Financial Officer of Lewis County General Hospital, and the Director of Lewis County Economic Development make me uniquely qualified to serve as the County Treasurer," he said during his address.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy