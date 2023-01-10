Read full article on original website
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
rv-pro.com
Society of Certified RV Pros Touts Newly Certified Personnel
The Society of Certified RV Professionals has recognized 18 individuals from eight participating dealerships who earned a new certification, plus an individual who renewed their certification during the last quarter of 2022, through the Mike Molino RV Learning Center Fixed Operations Certification Program. Participation in the recognition program allows the...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
furninfo.com
Erik Mueller Steps Up as the Second Retail Chair of ICFA
“As a dedicated ambassador for our wonderful industry, my objectives are to increase awareness, drive interest and heighten the value of membership,” said Erik Mueller. As President and CEO of Watson’s and Founder and CEO of Plank & Hide Co., he brings a unique perspective to his new role as Chair of the Board of Directors of the International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA).
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
boatingindustry.com
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Business Insider
Driven to succeed
"You're either growing or going." That's the mantra Barnhart Transportation believes in. Starting with only two trucks, brothers Bryan and Tim Barnhart grew the family business from a small transportation company into a third-party logistics provider offering customized transportation solutions to customers across the globe. From the beginning, the Barnharts...
