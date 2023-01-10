Governor Newsom requests a declaration of emergency in California as another round of storms hit

Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
kiowacountypress.net
New laws help Nevada reach clean energy goals, limit air pollution
(Nevada News Service) Some Nevada laws going into effect this year aim to move the state's clean-energy goals forward and help reduce air pollution. Senate bill 448 aims to advance Nevada's goals of reaching 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050. One of the provisions of that bill will also provide more charging stations for electric cars in lower-income neighborhoods.
kiowacountypress.net
Rising utility bills unsustainable for many Colorado households, LEAP available
(Colorado News Connection) Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December...
kiowacountypress.net
As North Carolina warms, one farm turns to a tropical crop: taro
(North Carolina News Service) The first time Chris Smith tried to grow taro on his experimental farm in western North Carolina, the plants were too eager. He'd started them in a heated greenhouse one February day a few years ago, thinking the tropical crop would need plenty of time to establish. Within a month, the taro had sprung up a foot and a half. Their heart-shaped leaves crowded the small greenhouse, but it was too early to transplant them into the still-cold ground. "That was a fail," said Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Utopian Seed Project.
kiowacountypress.net
Proposed New Mexico budget would increase state spending by nearly 12 percent
(The Center Square) - After increasing the state budget by a double-digit percentage last year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to do the same again this year. The Democratic governor released her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday. The proposed budget would total $9.4 billion, 11.9 percent more than the state is spending in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a release from the governor's office.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado no longer busing migrants to Chicago, New York City
(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis's administration will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago and New York City following pushback from the mayors of the cities. Denver has seen an influx of over 3,900 migrants since early December, with many being stranded in the city following...
kiowacountypress.net
Bill would give North Dakota manufacturers a tax break on automation
(The Center Square) - Business groups are asking the North Dakota Legislature to reinstate a tax break on automation equipment for manufacturers. The 2019 Legislature passed the same tax break in 2019, allowing for up to $1 million in total credit per calendar year, but it expired last year. House Bill 1168 would increase the credit to $2.5 million per year.
kiowacountypress.net
Utah Food Bank receives $100k for culturally responsive foods
(Utah News Connection) Utah Food Bank has received funding for distributing what it calls more "culturally responsive" foods. The $100,000 dollar grant from KeyBank will allow Utah Food Bank to create the infrastructure needed to identify, track and distribute a wider range of food items, starting in Salt Lake County, and eventually statewide.
kiowacountypress.net
Platform aims to remove language barriers to health equity
(Colorado News Connection) Colorado's Spanish-speaking communities can now access comprehensive pricing information for health-care services through a new Spanish portal in the Shop For Care tool developed by the Center for Improving Value in Health Care. Cari Frank, vice president for communications for Center for Improving Value in Health Care,...
Comments / 0