Governor Newsom requests a declaration of emergency in California as another round of storms hit

(North Carolina News Service) The first time Chris Smith tried to grow taro on his experimental farm in western North Carolina, the plants were too eager. He'd started them in a heated greenhouse one February day a few years ago, thinking the tropical crop would need plenty of time to establish. Within a month, the taro had sprung up a foot and a half. Their heart-shaped leaves crowded the small greenhouse, but it was too early to transplant them into the still-cold ground. "That was a fail," said Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Utopian Seed Project.

