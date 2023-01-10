Read full article on original website
Related
Why do people stay in abusive relationships? This heartbreaking analogy helps explain.
When people learn of an abusive relationship, the common question that surfaces is "If it was so bad, why didn't you just leave?"
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
studyfinds.org
Here’s why men often leave household chores for women to do, according to philosophers
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Are men really “blind” when it comes to doing household chores? Philosophers believe they may have an answer as to why many men seem to be oblivious to messes right in front of them — while women know it’s time to clean.
psychologytoday.com
How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict
Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
Codependency Can Kill A Marriage. Here’s How To Avoid It
The notion of having a “better half” is as problematic as it is widespread. Having a romantic partnership in which one person is responsible for the other’s ability to reach their full potential suggests that individuals can’t effectively achieve their goals without a warm body sleeping next to them. This definition of the better half is a recipe for a codependent marriage — where one partner sacrifices all for, and ends up defined by, their relationship.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
A Divorce Pitfall: Covert or Overt Narcissists Hiding in Plain Sight
Divorce can be difficult — for those going through it and for their attorneys. Financial concerns, crowded dockets, as well as the personalities of vying litigators and litigants can serve to contribute to the burdens attendant to achieving an accord and finalizing the case. Covert narcissists have ways of hiding in plain sight, and those character traits can influence the flow of the case. We need to know what we are looking for, and how to best present communications in a way to push the case toward resolution.
12 Tips for Keeping a Positive Attitude and Feeling Uplifted Every Day
It’s no big secret that it’s been a rough few years for all of us. Deadly viruses, tense politics, higher prices—any one of our modern-day worries can be enough to shift our mindsets to the pessimistic side. Stress can suck the optimism out of anyone’s attitude, and when it’s prolonged, it can increase the risk of anxiety and depression. That’s certainly not a formula for maintaining a positive attitude.
blufashion.com
Explore the Impact of Mindful Meditation on Stress Management
Mindful meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries, and its benefits are just now beginning to be fully understood. Mindful meditation in Hong Kong encourages us to focus on the present moment, allowing us to become aware of our thoughts, feelings, and body sensations without judgment. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mental clarity, cultivate self-compassion and increase overall well-being.
Mastering the Tarot: A Guide to Sticking with Your New Year's Resolutions
As the new year approaches, many of us make resolutions with the best of intentions. We vow to eat healthier, exercise more, save money, or finally tackle that long-neglected project.
Comments / 0