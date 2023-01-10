ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict

Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
Fatherly

Codependency Can Kill A Marriage. Here’s How To Avoid It

The notion of having a “better half” is as problematic as it is widespread. Having a romantic partnership in which one person is responsible for the other’s ability to reach their full potential suggests that individuals can’t effectively achieve their goals without a warm body sleeping next to them. This definition of the better half is a recipe for a codependent marriage — where one partner sacrifices all for, and ends up defined by, their relationship.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

A Divorce Pitfall: Covert or Overt Narcissists Hiding in Plain Sight

Divorce can be difficult — for those going through it and for their attorneys. Financial concerns, crowded dockets, as well as the personalities of vying litigators and litigants can serve to contribute to the burdens attendant to achieving an accord and finalizing the case. Covert narcissists have ways of hiding in plain sight, and those character traits can influence the flow of the case. We need to know what we are looking for, and how to best present communications in a way to push the case toward resolution.
Reader's Digest

12 Tips for Keeping a Positive Attitude and Feeling Uplifted Every Day

It’s no big secret that it’s been a rough few years for all of us. Deadly viruses, tense politics, higher prices—any one of our modern-day worries can be enough to shift our mindsets to the pessimistic side. Stress can suck the optimism out of anyone’s attitude, and when it’s prolonged, it can increase the risk of anxiety and depression. That’s certainly not a formula for maintaining a positive attitude.
blufashion.com

Explore the Impact of Mindful Meditation on Stress Management

Mindful meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries, and its benefits are just now beginning to be fully understood. Mindful meditation in Hong Kong encourages us to focus on the present moment, allowing us to become aware of our thoughts, feelings, and body sensations without judgment. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mental clarity, cultivate self-compassion and increase overall well-being.

