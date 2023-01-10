Mark Walter was born July 14,1946 in Great Bend, Kansas. He passed away unexpectedly December 12, 2022, at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Mark is survived by his wife, Pam Walter of the family home in Cheyenne Wells; children, Robin (Allen) Ediger, Wendy (Jimmy) Miller, Monty (Crystal) Walter, Luke Walter, Justin (Kelli) Walter, Daniel (Crystal) Walter, Keith (Lynda) Pelton, and Cassie Turner; 28 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kuder and Linda Swygert ;as well as by numerous cousins and other family and friends.

