kiowacountypress.net
Eads High School Knowledge Bowl team places second at Manzanola
The Eads High School Knowledge Bowl team had a successful outing at the Manzanola competition. The varsity team of Maggie Haase, Brenden Reifschneider, and Breanna Wilson finished in second place. The team had a decent written-round score, then followed that with a good score in the first oral round and...
Obituary – Mark L. Walter
Mark Walter was born July 14,1946 in Great Bend, Kansas. He passed away unexpectedly December 12, 2022, at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Mark is survived by his wife, Pam Walter of the family home in Cheyenne Wells; children, Robin (Allen) Ediger, Wendy (Jimmy) Miller, Monty (Crystal) Walter, Luke Walter, Justin (Kelli) Walter, Daniel (Crystal) Walter, Keith (Lynda) Pelton, and Cassie Turner; 28 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kuder and Linda Swygert ;as well as by numerous cousins and other family and friends.
Kiowa County commissioners meeting agenda - January 10, 2023
10:00 am Swearing in of Newly Elected Officials @ Courtroom. 2:00 pm Jeff Scranton - Landfill/ Recycling Report. Grant Updates - CDOT Transit Grant / SECOG Mini Grants. Treasurer's report / Clerk Report / TV Tower Report / Sheriff Activity Report / EM Report. Model Traffic Report. Time Off Request...
