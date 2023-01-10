The market for veterinary healthcare worldwide was priced at US$ 30,368.5 Mn in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 55,657.5 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. Globally, the market for veterinary healthcare is witnessing robust development owing to the rise in the occurrence of zoonosis infection worldwide and positive government initiatives and associations for animal welfare. Furthermore, rise in the emphasis on the welfare for the animal healthcare and rise in pet adoption at the time of pandemic is anticipated to fuel the development of the market growth. Still, factors like, solutions for veterinary healthcare cost is very high, and the availability imitated product in the market are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

