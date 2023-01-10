Read full article on original website
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
BD Introduces Automated Robotic Track System for Microbiology Labs
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) today introduced a new, robotic track system for the BD Kiestra microbiology laboratory solution that automates lab specimen processing, which may help to reduce manual labor and wait time for results. The new BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System allows laboratories to create...
makeuseof.com
How Do Load Balancers and Real IP Relationship Risk Your Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the benefits of being a security specialist is working with numerous teams. After an audit, security specialists will have the opportunity to work with database administrators and analysts. For an application to work properly and securely, these teams try to deal with security vulnerabilities that have a common basis. Dialogues between these teams raise some issues with real IP.
myzeo.com
Tips for Selecting the Best Cannabis Seeds
Cannabis is one of the most popularly used drugs in the United States. There are currently 38 states that allow some form of marijuana usage. From medical purposes to legalized recreational use, cannabis can be found in many forms. When determining how to pick cannabis seeds, it’s important to choose...
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3Harris Technologies awarded approval for SRVIVR25 installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft
The SRVIVR25 quick-replacement capabilities enable operators to reduce ground support and maintenance time and costs, while providing speedier, secure data download capabilities. L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions has secured the supplemental type certification for installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft for its SRVIVR25 A757...
enewschannels.com
GridBright Inc. upgrades Oracle Network Management System (NMS) at Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC)
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) — NEWS: MCEC, an early adopter of Oracle Network Management Systems (NMS), undertook a major NMS upgrade and re-integration with core operational systems with both standard configuration and custom integration modifications to enable the efficient operations of an ever-increasing complex electric grid. GridBright, in its upgrade of Oracle NMS at MCEC, further leveraged its proven NMS Configuration for COOPS that incorporates industry best practices from over thirty utility implementations.
salestechstar.com
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Lindsay (LNN) Launches Road Zipper Barrier Transfer Machine
Lindsay Corp. LNN announced the launch of its upgraded Road Zipper Barrier Transfer Machine. The modernized barrier transfer machine will ensure improved safety and efficiency with a bold new design and two advanced operator cabins. The exterior of the machine includes body panels that are durable and lightweight yet easily replaceable if damaged. The outer redesign also includes lighting to guarantee good visibility and safety.
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
SkySelect integrates with Rotabull to create efficient automated aircraft parts quoting process for suppliers
The new SkySelect integration with Rotabull automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. SkySelect, the leading procurement services and technology provider, has completed the integration with Rotabull, the all-in-one sales tool for aircraft part sellers and MROs. The integration will enhance the suppliers’ aircraft parts selling process. The new integration automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. This will help the suppliers eliminate unnecessary manual work and achieve greater efficiency.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Medagadget.com
Veterinary Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 55,657.5 Mn at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2030 | Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA, Phibro Animal Health, Merck & Co. Inc.
The market for veterinary healthcare worldwide was priced at US$ 30,368.5 Mn in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 55,657.5 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. Globally, the market for veterinary healthcare is witnessing robust development owing to the rise in the occurrence of zoonosis infection worldwide and positive government initiatives and associations for animal welfare. Furthermore, rise in the emphasis on the welfare for the animal healthcare and rise in pet adoption at the time of pandemic is anticipated to fuel the development of the market growth. Still, factors like, solutions for veterinary healthcare cost is very high, and the availability imitated product in the market are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
hstoday.us
NCSC-UK Releases Guidance on Using MSP for Administering Cloud Services
The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) has released a blog post, Using MSPs to administer your cloud services, that provides organizations security considerations for using a third party, such as a managed service provider (MSP), to administer cloud services. Contracting with an MSP for cloud service management has become an increasingly appealing option for organizations.
3DPrint.com
BASF’s Sculpteo Orders 3D Printing Automation Tech from AM-Flow
At Formnext 2022, automation is taking the spotlight for 3D printing, with a number of experts suggesting that it will be a central focus of the industry’s development in 2023. At CES, we’ve already seen the launch of a new automation ecosystem from Formlabs. One of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, BASF, is also embracing robotics and artificial intelligence through its Sculpteo subsidiary. The service bureau has just inked a deal to purchase an AM-Flow system from the Dutch company of the same name.
fintechmagazine.com
AccorInvest and m3connect: taking hospitality to the cloud
Through its partnership with m3connect, AccorInvest has used the cloud to enhance the sustainability, efficiency and resilience of its hotel portfolio. AccorInvest, Accor and m3connect have partnered to launch a pioneering hospitality project, which gives AccorInvest’s global hotel portfolio unique access to industry-leading technologies. Through the partnership, AccorInvest has...
3DPrint.com
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of the commercial partnership, Molecular Devices will market Advanced Solutions’ bioprinting platform BioAssemblyBot 400 (BAB 400), an intelligent six-axis robotic arm...
agritechtomorrow.com
Developing Nondestructive Sensors for Quality Control
Source: Jane Marsh, Editor-in-Chief at Environment.co. Farmers on the cutting edge of agriculture often use advanced techniques to evaluate their crops. Rather than cutting open fruit and sending the samples to a lab, some farmers have begun using nondestructive methods for quality control. This process can involve scanning vegetables with a sensor, inserting a needle into a plant stem, or punching a small hole out of a leaf to gather valuable data without destroying the harvest.
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
