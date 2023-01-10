Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
Large Carus Chemical fire leaves residue on homes; vehicles
LASALLE – The large fire at the Carus Chemical facility in LaSalle sent a large smoke plume wafting over north central Illinois and left some area residents with a residue of a substance called potassium permanganate on yards, homes and vehicles. LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said it isn’t known yet what started the fire, which caused explosions and massive fireballs at the plant a little after 9 AM on Wednesday. The multi-alarm fire was brought under control after agencies from across the state arrived to battle the hazardous materials blaze. All Carus Chemical workers were accounted for. Allen Gibbs, the Vice President of Operations at Carus Chemical, said that the oxidant can be cleaned with household vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. A hotline has been set up for those with questions about the incident at (815)224-6662.
Massive Fire Reported at La Salle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'
Emergency crews are on the scene in La Salle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
starvedrock.media
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
classichits106.com
Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver
PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
School bus carrying students flipped onto side in DeKalb County crash
SQUAW GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — No students or drivers were injured Tuesday after authorities say a school bus collided with a pickup truck, flipping the bus onto its side. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of Shabonna Grove Road and Somonauk Road. The school bus, […]
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
starvedrock.media
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Erie man was seriously injured in a single UTV crash Sunday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:42 p.m. Sunday to a single-vechile crash at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie, according to a media release.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.
classichits106.com
11-year-old arrested in Peoria for vehicle theft
PEORIA, IL – On Tuesday morning Peoria police received a complaint that a vehicle was allegedly stolen and that the suspect was just 11-years-old. Around 8 AM they were called to the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue where they began searching for the individual. A short time later, officers located and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but they reportedly fled from officers. Authorities later recovered the vehicle and took the juvenile into custody and charged him with Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous traffic related offenses. The child was then released into the custody of his mother.
classichits106.com
Houses, vehicles struck by gunfire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department are investigating gunfire that erupted in the city overnight last Friday. They say around 10 PM they were called to the area near East Superior Street and Gulon Street for the report of gunfire. After an investigation, they found two homes and a vehicle had been struck in the 300 block of Canal Avenue. Around 1:30 AM on Saturday they were called to the 200 block of Buchanan Street and discovered another house and vehicle were struck by gunfire. No suspects have been identified but authorities claim to have persons of interest in mind. The investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
959theriver.com
