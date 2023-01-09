Read full article on original website
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup that was also going north. The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The SUV...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi...
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM preschool) If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
Cold Spring Officials Approve Pay Increase for Snow Plow Drivers
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The recent snowfall has put a strain on the Cold Spring Public Works Department. Public Works Director Jon Stueve says they've struggled finding enough part-time snow plow drivers in recent weeks. We're running into issues with the plow driver's we've hired this year, due to...
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
St. Paul Man Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man is facing illegal firearms charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Torrence Finley was charged with one count of possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal. Records show in October 2022, as part of an investigation being done by...
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
krwc1360.com
2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled
Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
