Zimmerman, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!

The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
krwc1360.com

2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled

Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
