3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, has been in fine form on the stock market of late as shares of the chip foundry giant have shot up 30% since early November 2022. That might seem a tad surprising given the turmoil in the broader market and concerns that semiconductor sales could decline in 2023.
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Yet that market cap was also unsustainable, since it valued Rivian at 85 times the sales it was expected to generate in 2022.
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Down 63.5% in This Bear Market, Can PayPal Recover in 2023?
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged by 63.5% in 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop was not surprising as the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had fallen by a third, registering one of its worst years in history. So what. Investors were spooked by PayPal's...
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $13.55, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company...
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Simon Property (SPG) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall...
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Barclays (BCS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barclays (BCS) closed at $8.96, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial...
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $156.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Texas Pacific (TPL) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner had...
