Read full article on original website
Related
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
thebig1063.com
Local Middlesboro woman charged with using the mail to threaten her own son-in-law
From WRIL - According to a citation, on Sunday January 8, 2023, Middlesboro Lt./Detective Barry Cowan determined through a lengthy investigation that a woman had been using the mail to send threatening letters to a male victim, her own son-in-law. The victim had received the letters which were described as...
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
thebig1063.com
Claiborne County School Board Member arrested accused by a family member of abuse
From WRIL - On Monday evening January 9, 2023, Claiborne County School Board member 57-year-old Shane Bunch was arrested after an investigation into incidents involving his son. Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks tells WRIL that Sgt. Shawn Noah was approached by Shane, his wife, and son at 1615 North Broad...
wymt.com
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192 around 9:45 a.m. Investigators said a 2022 Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.” A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth […]
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
Comments / 0