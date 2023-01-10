ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192 around 9:45 a.m. Investigators said a 2022 Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.” A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

