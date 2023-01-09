Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Is Most-Watched Stock PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Worth Betting on Now?
PBF Energy (PBF) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +7.5%, compared to the...
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Adobe Systems (ADBE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this software maker have returned +4.8%, compared to...
Should Value Investors Buy Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Why Omnicom (OMC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Reasons Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is a Solid Pick Now
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has been gaining momentum on the back of rate increases, higher premium growth rate and lower reinstatement premiums and prudent capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.98, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Northbound Estimate...
Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 35.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.06 in the previous session. Arhaus, Inc. has gained 32% since the start of the year compared to the -22% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -8.5% return for the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry.
Down 49% in This Bear Market, Can CrowdStrike Recover in 2023?
Crowdstrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) quarterly revenues and earnings generally exceeded analysts' consensus estimates last year, but the cybersecurity stock still dropped by 48.5%. The company struggled with slowing growth and rising interest rates -- factors that sapped investors' appetites for risk. Growth stocks broadly suffered as a result. What happened. CrowdStrike...
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
S&P 500 Movers: F, ETSY
In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 11.9% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down...
Why Bank Earnings Aren't What They Used to Be
This morning, in the first significant day of Q4 earnings releases, most of the high-profile banks released earnings that looked like beats, but that caused the stocks concerned to move lower in the pre-market. If you read that sentence with a growing sense of déjà vu, you are neither alone nor are you crazy. You have heard it before; in fact, you have heard it many times over the last few years.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 149,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WFC, JPM, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 4%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 4% higher. Wells Fargo (WFC) was...
