ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 37

Moose McKnuckle
3d ago

If the deminazi run states want to play games, the Supreme Court should just rule that Constitutional Carry is legal in every state, and as such, any state that trys to undermine the courts ruling forfeit any and all federal funding, and their rulers would be tried for treason and contempt of court.

Reply
43
Benny Angelo
3d ago

what's happening to our second amendment a right to carry is our right we should not have to have a license to carry this is supposed to be a free country let's fight for a right to carry

Reply(5)
26
Bob F
3d ago

are criminals going to be disarmed in these areas? no! therefore the law abiding citizens should have a right to protect themselves and their families since judges and politicians wont.

Reply
10
Related
The Hill

Appeals court strikes down ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a Trump-era rule that banned certain types of “bump stocks,” which can be added to semi-automatic weapons to increase their firing rate. The 2018 rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was instituted in the wake of the October 2017 shooting in Las…
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
NEW YORK STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Does the Second Amendment Say about Gun Control?

America and Gun ControlPhoto byPixabay/Author Edit. With Biden focusing on trying to reinforce gun control throughout the United States and limit the use of firearms, many people are not quite happy. As many American citizens revolve around the Second Amendment, it is important to look at it and argue what Americans truly believe in. There will always be a discussion of whether owning a firearm should be right or not; however, this depends very much on how you see things. Some would say that as long as it is legal, we should not question the gun control laws that have been put in place today. This is why we shall look at what the Second Amendment says about gun control and how most people perceive the Second Amendment.
americanmilitarynews.com

NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional

New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

931K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy