If the deminazi run states want to play games, the Supreme Court should just rule that Constitutional Carry is legal in every state, and as such, any state that trys to undermine the courts ruling forfeit any and all federal funding, and their rulers would be tried for treason and contempt of court.
what's happening to our second amendment a right to carry is our right we should not have to have a license to carry this is supposed to be a free country let's fight for a right to carry
are criminals going to be disarmed in these areas? no! therefore the law abiding citizens should have a right to protect themselves and their families since judges and politicians wont.
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
As Illinois Approves Assault Weapons Ban, Here Are the Other States That Have Similar Laws
Appeals court strikes down ban on gun ‘bump stocks’
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
What Does the Second Amendment Say about Gun Control?
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 37