Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting ID’d

The man fatally shot by a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning has been identified as Jackie Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg. According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, Coweta deputies joined a vehicle pursuit as it entered Coweta County from Whitesburg. The high-speed chase continued through...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
BARNESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man found shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials say they were called at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Constitution Apartments on the 900 block of Constitution Road. At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in...
ATLANTA, GA

