lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters
REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday but more rain & snow is ahead
Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but will still probably want to give yourself a little extra time to navigate our slick roads as you head out the door Thursday morning. The storm system that brought our active weather over the last few days has now broken down but we've still had limited scattered showers overnight. Shower chances are diminishing quickly as we start your Thursday and the majority of our region will have little more than sprinkles possible into your morning commute. Shower chances will linger in areas closer to the coast and there's a slight chance for light showers in Shasta County. The rest of our region is projected to stay dry for the day after sunrise. We'll continue to have plenty of clouds overhead through the day, but some sunshine will creep through those clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Thursday. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph with gusts up to around 20mph early today. Winds will become lighter into your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to upper 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.
This Wacky Little Restaurant in Northern California is an Amazing Dining Experience
There are some pretty tremendous restaurants in northern Cali. From eclectic cafes to long-standing burger joints that have been around since the 1950s, but this none are quite as unique or wacky as this little restaurant you'll find in the town of Shasta Lake. Keep reading to learn more.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
