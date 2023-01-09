The Canadian Pork Council's Board of Directors has named a new board chair and a new vice-chair as part of the organization's first steps into the new year. At a board meeting in Banff, Alberta, on the eve of the 2023 Banff Pork Forum, René Roy, a pork producer from Quebec, was elected as the new chair, and Scott Peters of Manitoba has been elected as the new first vice-chair. At the same time, Rick Bergmann, the organization's longest-serving chair in its history, retired from the board after eight years as chair and a total of 15 years of service to the national organization.

