Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA considers expanding domestic fertilizer production
USDA announced it is considering 21 potential projects that would increase domestic fertilizer production. The project applicants are seeking $88 million through the USDA's Fertilizer Production Expansion Program. In announcing the program, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said, "Working together we can ensure American agriculture is as resilient as ever...
nationalhogfarmer.com
HyLife weaning ramp wins F. X. Aherne Prize
Two employees of HyLife sow farms in La Broquerie, Man. have won the F. X. Aherne Prize for Innovative Pork Production at the 2023 Banff Pork Seminar. Robert Lafrenière and Barak Doell developed what they have called the "HyLife weaning ramp", an innovation that improves working conditions, animal well-being and productivity. They were presented with their award in front of conference delegates by Ben Willing chair of the Seminar awards committee.
nationalhogfarmer.com
ASF research: What are the elephants in the room?
When Cassandra Jones describes African swine fever to her students, she often refers to it as the "armored tank of viruses." "What that means from a scientific perspective is that it's a very large virus," says the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry teaching coordinator and professor. "It's an enveloped DNA virus, and its envelope helps it survive for long periods of time, which is partly why it is causing a lot of devastation within the swine industry."
nationalhogfarmer.com
Canadian Pork Council announces leadership changes
The Canadian Pork Council's Board of Directors has named a new board chair and a new vice-chair as part of the organization's first steps into the new year. At a board meeting in Banff, Alberta, on the eve of the 2023 Banff Pork Forum, René Roy, a pork producer from Quebec, was elected as the new chair, and Scott Peters of Manitoba has been elected as the new first vice-chair. At the same time, Rick Bergmann, the organization's longest-serving chair in its history, retired from the board after eight years as chair and a total of 15 years of service to the national organization.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Olymel to install a chemistry lab at Cintech agroalimentaire
Olymel and Cintech agroalimentaire's respective management have announced an agreement to share spaces, human resources and materials at Cintech's new facilities in St-Hyacinthe. According to the agreement, Canada's leading pork and poultry processor will develop a chemistry lab in Cintech agroalimentaire's new building in St-Hyacinthe. The announcement of this agreement also enables Cintech agroalimentaire to take a major step forward as an innovation driver.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Hypor, University of Alberta to study sow lifetime productivity
Hypor and the University of Alberta have received a grant from Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada to identify and study new approaches for the improvement of sow lifetime productivity. This four-year long project will investigate the connection between novel phenotypes and genomic data for more balanced selection,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Household food expenditures increased more than 15% from start of 2022
Data trends that emerged in 2022 help demonstrate that most people are slow to start spending differently when it comes to their favorite foods, despite an economic environment much different than when the year began. But there are some notable exceptions to this stickiness in food behaviors and preferences, according to the newly released Consumer Food Insights Report.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U.S. pork exports to Dominican Republic soar to record levels
The United States has long been the dominant supplier of pork to the Dominican Republic, competing primarily with domestically raised pork. Exports have increased steadily since the DR implemented the Central America-DR-U.S. Free Trade Agreement in 2007, putting U.S. pork on course to enter the market at zero duty. In...
