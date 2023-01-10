ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan

Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
YPSILANTI, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects

The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Center Square

Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments

(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy