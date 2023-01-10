Read full article on original website
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan
Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects
The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction
The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home
After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S. ...
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 12
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Warren Lincoln (5-2)
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
