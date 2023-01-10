Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
Healthcare IT News
LeanTaaS acquires Hospital IQ
LeanTaaS on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Hospital IQ. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the two firms say by merging they'll create a $1 billion enterprise focused on artificial intelligence-driven operations at more than 180 U.S. health systems. WHY IT MATTERS. LeanTaaS provides predictive analytics to address...
hstoday.us
Babel Street Completes Rosette Acquisition
Babel Street has completed its acquisition of Rosette, expanding its threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity management applications. Babel Street and Rosette will grow into new markets and address the mission-critical needs of the global intelligence community, defense markets, and commercial brands. Rosette earned major new customers in 2022, including use in the U.K.’s Home Office Border, Immigration, and Citizenship System. In partnership with a national Ministry of Defense, Rosette developed and released natural language processing capabilities for major Southeast Asian and Pacific languages, including Malay, Indonesian, and Tagalog. The software also advanced mission applications in national criminal justice systems, modernizing name-matching with AI techniques to improve accuracy and provide more correct connections with criminal justice data and protect civil liberties by increasing match precision and reducing false matches.B.
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
drugstorenews.com
Swiftly Systems releases digital platform for SMBs
Swiftly, a retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, is releasing a new SMB platform. The platform is intended to provide access to more than 15,000 small-to-medium-sized brick-and-mortar retailers, empowering them with an innovative portfolio of retail tools and solutions to own their digital customer relationship with an enterprise-grade platform that has adapted to meet the needs of the small- and mid-market retailer, the company noted.
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
GE HealthCare expects 5%-7% organic revenue growth in 2023 on strong demand
Jan 10 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC.O) expects organic revenue growth for 2023 to be in the range of 5% to 7% on robust customer demand, the company said on Tuesday, even as inflation remains a concern.
TechCrunch
From cloud computing to proptech: DigitalOcean co-founders raise $29M for Welcome Homes
“I didn’t like anything I saw, and I wanted a new house and I couldn’t get one,” he recalls. “And like every crazy tech person, you have to ask questions like, ‘Why can’t I go online and get a house? Why is this so difficult?’”
maritime-executive.com
Flexport Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce, Hires More Engineers
Flexport, the digital freight-forwarding trendsetter, plans to lay off 20 percent of its workforce due to the downturn in the ocean freight business. The company staffed up during the shipping booma of 2021-2022, but it now finds itself "overstaffed in a variety of roles" as the industry returns to normal levels of trade.
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Bosch to open billion-dollar research and development centre in Suzhou, China
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch is investing around one billion dollars in a new research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, China, the company said on Thursday, with the first phase of the project ready by mid-2024.
3DPrint.com
BASF’s Sculpteo Orders 3D Printing Automation Tech from AM-Flow
At Formnext 2022, automation is taking the spotlight for 3D printing, with a number of experts suggesting that it will be a central focus of the industry’s development in 2023. At CES, we’ve already seen the launch of a new automation ecosystem from Formlabs. One of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, BASF, is also embracing robotics and artificial intelligence through its Sculpteo subsidiary. The service bureau has just inked a deal to purchase an AM-Flow system from the Dutch company of the same name.
Medagadget.com
Medical Simulation Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,864.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2023 and 2028 | Nasco, Simulaids Inc., Simulab Corporation, Mentice AB
In 2021, the world market of medical simulation was evaluated as US$ 1,712.0 million and is expected to be valued at US$ 3,864.2 million by the year 2028 at a 12.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Due to the increase in frequency of chronic diseases involving surgeries, globally and growing concerns over safety of patients, world medical simulation market is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be boosted due to growing demand for increasing adoption of nominally invasive surgeries or nominally invasive treatments. However, the rise of the world medical simulation market is hampered due to various factors like scarcity of skilled professionals, high price of simulators and security concerns.
thefastmode.com
Knocking on the Door of the Metaverse: It Is Time for a Telecoms Breakthrough Featured
The term "disruption" has been thrown around a lot in recent years. Changing work patterns have persisted, the economy has been shaken, energy prices have soared, supply chains have been put under intense strain, and we have seen demand for IT skills increase as the pool of available talent has gotten smaller. This kind of disruption is not always good, but it does facilitate change and innovation, strengthening our resolve to build, grow, automate and overcome. That is why, despite the tumult of the past year, we are about to turn the page and mark a new chapter in our technological journey. That chapter starts with the metaverse, and who knows where it might lead.
