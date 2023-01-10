Read full article on original website
Borns files to run for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer
Greensburg, IN — Amy Borns has filed paperwork to run for a full four-year term as Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer in this year’s city election. Borns was appointed to the office by a Decatur County Republican Party caucus in June 2021 following Brenda Dwenger’s resignation.
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill
Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi on fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop Thursday morning. Deputies arrived on scene and found a single tracker trailer ablaze at the north bound rest park on I-65. Law enforcement then cleared the parking area where others were sleeping in their vehicles.
ISP-Versailles detectives arrest Washington Co. man for Child Molesting
Salem, IN — Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was...
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
BLOTTER: Condemned property burns on Possum Trot; crash at Todd’s Trace
JACKSON TWP. — An unoccupied building on Possum Trot Road caught fire and burned steadily for around three hours before it was called in on the early morning of Jan. 2. According to Jackson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Glenn Elmore, the fire burned for so long without being spotted most likely because of foggy conditions.
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. – 85 formerly of Westport
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. 85, of Meadview, Arizona died at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 17, 1937, in Middletown, Indiana the son of Ewing Shelby, Sr. and Lela (Stamps) Crabtree. Most of his life spent residing in Westport until he retired to Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He married Lucille Marie Leach on April 18, 1959, in Indianapolis. She preceded him in death April 17, 1997. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy M.(Robert) Anderson of Edinburgh; his sons, Michael A.(Janey) Crabtree of Gray, Tennessee and Jay D.(Michelle) Crabtree of Columbus; his eight grandchildren, Brenda, Robbie, Clay, Amanda, Lyndsay, Dustin, Christin and Collin; his thirteen great grandchildren, Skylar, Serinity, Harmony, Wyatt, Brody, Cooper, Cason, Kynnedy, Brayden, Sophia, Lucy, Raegan and Haiden; his sisters, Joyce, Judy, Sheila, Ruth and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his wife; Lucille Crabtree; his parents: Lela and Ewing S. Crabtree Sr.; his brothers, Chuck and Jimmy; his sister, Opal. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Vanderbur officiating. Burial will be at the Westport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
Bettice to deliver final State of the City Address next month
Batesville, IN — Mayor Mike Bettice announced at Monday night’s Batesville City Council meeting that he will deliver the State of the City Address on Tuesday, February 21 at Batesville Middle School starting at 6 pm. It will Bettice’s final State of the City speech. The two-term...
#mugshot Monday, January 9, 2023
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
Columbus duo arrested, police recover stolen gun, credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday after authorities say they stole a handgun, several credit cards, and cash. Officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving information that a stolen credit card was being used to purchase food at that location, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
High-speed two-county chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
— A woman is facing a long list of charges following a high-speed chase last week that went through Ripley and Dearborn counties. Jessica Alyse Moore was arrested on January 3 following the pursuit, which began on eastbound I-74 when an Indiana State Police trooper observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph.
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
