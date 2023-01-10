Read full article on original website
RI housing secretary out after heavy criticism
Josh Saal is leaving after only a year as Rhode Island's first-ever housing secretary.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
GoLocalProv
Former RI GOP Chair During the “Golden Years” Leila W. Mahoney Dies at 81
Leila W. Mahoney, 81, of Port Charlotte, FL (formerly of Grantham, NH; Providence and Bristol, RI) died peacefully on January 3, 2023 of glioblastoma. She was born Leila Alice White in 1941 to Willard and Mary White in Elizabeth, New Jersey. While on the staff of Governor Ed DiPrete, she...
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s Embattled Housing Czar Saal is Out, Will Pryor Take Over?
Rhode Island’s embattled Secretary Czar Josh Saal is out. Governor Dan McKee’s office made the announcement on Wednesday. “Governor McKee has accepted the resignation of Housing Secretary Josh Saal,” said Matt Sheaff, Senior Communications Advisor to McKee. “Housing is one of the most critical issues facing Rhode...
ABC6.com
Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
ABC6.com
Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
Maura Healey doubles down on offshore wind during first roundtable as governor
Gov. Maura Healey elevated her sustainability agenda on Tuesday as she and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll ventured to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to probe students and professors about their innovative research endeavors as the new leaders map out a pathway for the commonwealth to be a global leader in combatting the climate crisis.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts nurse sentenced to probation for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients
BOSTON – A Bristol County nurse was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a hospital’s post-surgery recovery unit and an outpatient vascular surgery center. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Hugo Vieira, of Berkley was sentenced by...
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
ecori.org
Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations
PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
WCVB
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, was in trouble at home and in court
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe described himself as a supportive and dutiful husband and father, raising their young boys in the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, allowing his wife Ana to work in Washington D.C. for a large real estate firm. But court documents in his art fraud case suggest...
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
