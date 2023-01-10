ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
rinewstoday.com

Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family

Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations

PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy