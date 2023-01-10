ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

crackberry.com

Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer

When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

CES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in 2023 Retail Revenues

The annual CES Show concludes Sunday in Las Vegas, where after a muted post-pandemic return in 2022, the consumer tech event was energized with an estimated 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 start-ups. Final attendance hasn’t yet been announced; the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, had said in December that it was hoping to reach 100,000 delegates.  Anticipating recession and inflation, CTA’s annual outlook for the year in consumer tech has retail revenue projections at $485 billion. That would put spending below what the sector experienced during the past couple years of pandemic-era business in this space, which peaked with $512 billion in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada

1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business

If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills

January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV

