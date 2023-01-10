Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW unveils the worlds first color changing vehicleCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Related
crackberry.com
Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer
When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
CES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in 2023 Retail Revenues
The annual CES Show concludes Sunday in Las Vegas, where after a muted post-pandemic return in 2022, the consumer tech event was energized with an estimated 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 start-ups. Final attendance hasn’t yet been announced; the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, had said in December that it was hoping to reach 100,000 delegates. Anticipating recession and inflation, CTA’s annual outlook for the year in consumer tech has retail revenue projections at $485 billion. That would put spending below what the sector experienced during the past couple years of pandemic-era business in this space, which peaked with $512 billion in...
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
North Vegas growth going into 2023 is expected to generate billions
North Las Vegas is booming with growth and companies are relocating and expanding there, bringing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada
1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
DOL: 10 Las Vegas restaurants failed to pay over 100 employees overtime wages
The U.S Department of Labor reported that 10 Las Vegas restaurants failed to pay 121 employees overtime wages.
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
Fox5 KVVU
Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Health district fines Las Vegas condo complex for repeated sewage issues
A condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip experiencing sewage and structural problems now faces a $10,000 fine due to a lag in repairs.
963kklz.com
Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business
If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
addictedtovacation.com
The 11 Best Stops On Your Trip Between Las Vegas And The Hoover Dam
There are numerous things to do in the area between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. There are many tours available for the Hoover Dam itself. You are also not too far away from Valley of Fire State Park, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Distill Appears to Be Renovating Decatur Boulevard Location
Permit paperwork shows plans for an interior and exterior remodel
Comments / 0