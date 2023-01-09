Read full article on original website
live5news.com
James Island Connector reopens after crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say the James Island Connector has reopened after a “serious collision” Thursday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involves a motorcycle. The crash had traffic down to one lane on the James Island Connector heading into downtown Thursday morning. The...
live5news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
live5news.com
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
WMBF
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
live5news.com
Community remembers life of Mt. Pleasant Councilwoman: ‘She was a gamechanger’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends, family and members of the community celebrated the life of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. Her funeral was held on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant after she died at the age...
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
live5news.com
Businesses take inflation into consideration during Charleston Restaurant Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Locals and tourists aren’t short of options when it comes to picking a place to eat during Charleston Restaurant Week, but for the second year in a row, Charleston’s Hospitality Group won’t be participating. “With the inflation and rising cost of everything right...
Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
WMBF
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
live5news.com
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies were called to a report of a serious injury around 3 p.m. at Pegasus Steel on Highway 78 in Ladson.
live5news.com
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf has confirmed it will open its 87th global location in North Charleston in less than two weeks. The grand opening date is set for Jan. 20, according to a news release. That is the same date reported in late December based on information from...
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
WMBF
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive. “I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. library officials evaluating content available for checkout
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Concerns from residents have prompted Berkeley County Library officials to evaluate some of the items on their shelves. Berkeley County officials say there has not been a directive to permanently ban any titles or material related to any specific subject matter. It is not clear...
live5news.com
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to feel the effects. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the high or medium levels for COVID-19 right now. Just last week, MUSC saw a 31% increase in...
live5news.com
Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past year, the Charleston Police Department saw a little over 360 motor vehicles get stolen from people citywide. That number includes automobiles, golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles, spread out all over the city of Charleston. Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in West Ashley.
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
