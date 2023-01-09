ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

live5news.com

James Island Connector reopens after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say the James Island Connector has reopened after a “serious collision” Thursday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involves a motorcycle. The crash had traffic down to one lane on the James Island Connector heading into downtown Thursday morning. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
WMBF

Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies were called to a report of a serious injury around 3 p.m. at Pegasus Steel on Highway 78 in Ladson.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf has confirmed it will open its 87th global location in North Charleston in less than two weeks. The grand opening date is set for Jan. 20, according to a news release. That is the same date reported in late December based on information from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past year, the Charleston Police Department saw a little over 360 motor vehicles get stolen from people citywide. That number includes automobiles, golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles, spread out all over the city of Charleston. Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON, SC

