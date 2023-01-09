Prince Harry asked his chaffeur to drive through the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died in 1997, at the same speed her car had been travelling at before the crash that killed her.Reading an excerpt from his new memoir Spare during his ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said he asked the driver to “go through the tunnel” at precisely “65 miles per hour” after attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi final in Paris.“We zipped ahead, went over the lip of the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent mummy’s Mercedes veering off course.“But the lip was nothing, we barely felt it.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Harry claims members of the royal family ‘live in tabloid bubble’Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interviewPrince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother

5 DAYS AGO