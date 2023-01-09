Read full article on original website
Astrologer Claims Prince George Will Someday Be a ‘Grounding and Reliable’ Ruler Despite ‘Tough Challenges’ Ahead
An astrologer claims Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will someday be a 'grounding and reliable' ruler despite 'tough challenges' ahead as he grows older.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Find Themselves Without Royal Titles If 'Toxicity Doesn’t Eventually Subside'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made”...
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Former Royal Butler Insists Prince Harry Is ‘Saying Things That Don’t Add Up’ Now
Here's what a former royal butler, who worked for King Charles III and his family, is saying about some things in Harry's interviews not "adding up."
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Harry Claims Kate Told Meghan: ‘I Know I Was the One That Made You Cry’
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry writes that in December 2018, at a “summit” between Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Kate said to Meghan: “I know, Meghan, that I was the one that made you cry.”Meghan asked what was being done to correct the story in public—the misapprehension that she had made Kate cry in a row over bridesmaids’ dresses for Meghan’s wedding.Harry writes that he realized that nothing would be done: nothing...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hated More Than Andrew by Older Brits—Poll
U.K. poll ratings for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fallen further since the release of his memoir "Spare."
Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
Prince Harry shares intimate details of births of his children
The Duke of Sussex, 38, has shared intimate details of the birth of his son Archie in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, admitting the delivery of his daughter Lilibet in 2021 was 'bliss'.
Prince Harry's Reputation Is on Cusp of 'Spontaneous Combustion' in U.S.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' is the fastest selling non-fiction book in history but a PR expert tells Newsweek his strategy "puts him on a powder keg" with Gen Z.
smithmountainlake.com
CNN reporters describe seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Chloe Melas and Stephanie Elam share their perspective after seeing her at the Golden Globes just days earlier.
Harry: Queen ‘knew how hard it was’ for me but was not angry over Megxit crisis
The Duke of Sussex has insisted his grandmother the late Queen was not angry or upset with him for wanting to step down as a senior working royal.Harry, in a US television interview to promote his autobiography Spare, said the monarch “knew how hard” it was for him, but was sad at how things turned out.He also described how he “can’t ever get out” of the royal family.Good Morning America presenter Michael Strahan asked the duke: “Did she ever express that she was upset at you?”Harry responded: “For what?”Strahan replied: “For wanting to change your role.”Harry said: “No. My grandmother...
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex talks extensively about his relationships — and confrontations — with Prince William and Kate Middleton Kate Middleton has been seen in public for the first time since the release of Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare. The Princess of Wales, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, was spotted driving a car near Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning. It is the first time Kate has been spotted since Harry's book was officially released on Tuesday. Both Kate and her husband, Prince William, are spoken about...
Some of royal family were ‘obsessed’ with tally of official engagements – Harry
Certain members of the royal family were “obsessed” with having the highest number of official engagements each year, the Duke of Sussex has said.Harry, writing in his autobiography Spare, said they “feverishly” strived to notch up the most public duties recorded in the official Court Circular.The duke branded the daily list of royal engagements a joke because it was self-reported and was “rigged”.He did not name any individuals but said that although the Court Circular was not discussed directly by the Windsors it caused tension under the surface as the end of the year approached and final tallies were compared...
UK paper group bids to throw out Prince Harry and others' privacy lawsuits
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper is applying to dismiss lawsuits brought by Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other individuals alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.
Harper's Bazaar
William and Kate React to Questions About Prince Harry's Memoir
The Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping calm and carrying on. Prince William and Princess Kate made their first official appearance since the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, yesterday, when they visited mental health and healthcare professionals in the English county of Merseyside. During their visit, members...
Prince Harry 'requested' to be driven through Paris tunnel at same speed Diana's car travelled
Prince Harry asked his chaffeur to drive through the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died in 1997, at the same speed her car had been travelling at before the crash that killed her.Reading an excerpt from his new memoir Spare during his ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said he asked the driver to “go through the tunnel” at precisely “65 miles per hour” after attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi final in Paris.“We zipped ahead, went over the lip of the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent mummy’s Mercedes veering off course.“But the lip was nothing, we barely felt it.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Harry claims members of the royal family ‘live in tabloid bubble’Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interviewPrince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother
