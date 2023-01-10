ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Making connections for agriculture

Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska State Arboretum Hosting Series of Winter Garden Workshops

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) is offering a series of free workshops to those who’ve got the winter itch to get back out into the garden over the winter months, according to a statement released by the organization. Dubbed “Plant Talk,” the purpose of the workshops...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
NEBRASKA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT

LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
NEBRASKA STATE
foodservicedirector.com

Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska

All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy