Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Making connections for agriculture
Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska State Arboretum Hosting Series of Winter Garden Workshops
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) is offering a series of free workshops to those who’ve got the winter itch to get back out into the garden over the winter months, according to a statement released by the organization. Dubbed “Plant Talk,” the purpose of the workshops...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
siouxlandnews.com
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator Thursday, one republican says ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Senator Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in the running and earlier this week several other applicants were revealed. This all started back in...
gamblingnews.com
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games
Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
WOWT
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
1011now.com
Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
foodservicedirector.com
Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska
All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Proposed LGBTQ legislation is workforce recruitment tool, says Nebraska senator
LINCOLN — Among bills introduced Monday in the Nebraska Legislature are two intended to ensure rights of the LGBTQ community. Legislative Bill 169, introduced by Sens. Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill would update the...
Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed in November by voters, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, go beyond simply...
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to announce US Senator Ben Sasse's replacement on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will announce US Senator Ben Sasse's replacement on Thursday. The appointment, which will be announced at 9 a.m., will be effective on Thursday. Former governor Pete Ricketts is among those who want the job. Pillen told KETV NewsWatch 7 on Tuesday that...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Comments / 0