New Jersey State

Federal judge puts halt on New Jersey's concealed-carry gun laws

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A federal judge has blocked part of New Jersey's concealed carry gun laws.

A temporary order is now in place restricting a few key sections of the law.

The halt pertains at least in part to the ban on guns in public libraries/museums, bars or restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment facilities.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new law in late December in response to a previous Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights across the country.

