Binance Coin Price Analysis & Prediction (Jan 10th) – BNB Eyes $284 Following a weekly 13% Recovery, Will it Surpass This Price Level?

Bitcoin, Litecoin and various other cryptocurrencies operate by a PoW (Proof of Work) mechanism, essentially securing the network by requiring miners to perform a certain amount of work in order to record transactions. In return for their work, miners are rewarded with the currency they are mining. When halving occurs it means that the rewards go down. Read on to find out why this could be a bullish signal for LTC, ETH and ORBN.

1 DAY AGO