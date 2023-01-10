Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
February Is Black History Month! What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Everything to know about the four colors of Black History Month.
Uncovering the Rich Legacy of African American Coal Town History
In this article, we will take a deep dive into the rich legacy of African American coal town history. We will uncover the struggles, triumphs, and unique culture of these towns and their communities, which have been hidden and overlooked for too long. We will explore the stories of the people of these towns and the legacies they have left behind. By looking at their contributions and experiences, we can gain a deeper understanding of African American culture and its influence in the United States. We will also discuss how the legacy of coal town history can be preserved, and how it can be used to inspire future generations. Finally, we will examine the potential of these stories to shape and enrich our lives. Through this exploration, we can uncover a meaningful and powerful part of our history and culture.
Black History Month Through the Years: Every Black History Month Theme Since 1928
95 years of Black History Month themes.
Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?
Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia. The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
bestcolleges.com
How to Be an Ally During Black History Month
Black History Month has been officially celebrated nationwide for nearly 50 years. Learning to be an ally is key to supporting the Black community. As an ally, there are ways to correctly — and incorrectly —celebrate Black History Month. Understanding nuances and relearning history are critical components of...
minecreek.info
Becomes president of the Confederate States of America
Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
Facts You May Not Have Known About Martin Luther King Jr.
Every January, the U.S. observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the life of iconic civil rights activist and reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. is best known for his powerful speeches, his leadership in the movement for racial equality, and his use of nonviolent civil disobedience as activism. That said, there is so much to learn about King — so in honor of the annual holiday, here are some interesting facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence Movement
Now what I'm saying is this: I would like for all of us to believe in nonviolence, but I'm here to say tonight that if every Negro in the United States turns against nonviolence, I'm going to stand up as a lone voice and say “This is the wrong way! thundered Dr. King, in his speech to a gathering, following the summer of 1966 as the nation lay under the siege of race riots.
What life was like 50 years ago in America, compared to now in 2023
In honor of the new year, take a look at how life has changed in 50 years. From 1973 to 2023, here are 10 ways America is different – from movies, songs, gas prices and more.
The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War
The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.
What Dr. King can teach us today about healing the rifts in America
As the chaotic contest for House Speaker revealed, Washington today is consumed by political trench warfare. Beneath the ever-present battle between Republicans and Democrats is an even deeper split between those who believe in collaboration and those who think the only answer is to bulldoze the other side. That’s a shame, because what has become…
minecreek.info
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
triangletribune.com
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
New biography of the trailblazing writer and anthropologist. AMERICAN EXPERIENCE presents “Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space,” a new in-depth biography of the influential author whose groundbreaking anthropological work would challenge assumptions about race, gender and cultural superiority that had long defined the field in the 19th century.
