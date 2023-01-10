A home invasion suspect is facing various charges after being apprehended by Green Oak Township Police. Shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 6th, the Department responded to a report of a male who had entered a residence, via an unlocked door, on Peer Road. The homeowners, who weren’t home, witnessed the incident live on their cameras at the residence and reported the incident to police. The homeowners yelled at the suspect by using the cameras - causing the suspect to flee the scene without taking any items. Officers responded to the scene in just minutes but were unable to locate the suspect.

