ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Torrential rains wreaking havoc on California communities proving beneficial for state's forests

(NEW YORK) -- California's precious trees are receiving a much-needed reprieve from the extreme drought conditions they have been experiencing for several decades. The same atmospheric river storm system that is bringing devastating flooding to communities all over California is providing relief to the state's forests, according to experts. Data...
CALIFORNIA STATE
whmi.com

California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car

(NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
whmi.com

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday. The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania in...
MOSCOW, ID
whmi.com

Illinois becomes latest US state to ban assault weapons

(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) -- Illinois on Tuesday became the latest U.S. state to ban the sale or possession of assault weapons. Just hours after the legislation's passage in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Springfield. Supporters, some of whom were gun violence survivors, erupted with applause and cheers as the governor presented the signed document.
ILLINOIS STATE
whmi.com

Home Invasion Suspect Apprehended By Green Oak Police

A home invasion suspect is facing various charges after being apprehended by Green Oak Township Police. Shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 6th, the Department responded to a report of a male who had entered a residence, via an unlocked door, on Peer Road. The homeowners, who weren’t home, witnessed the incident live on their cameras at the residence and reported the incident to police. The homeowners yelled at the suspect by using the cameras - causing the suspect to flee the scene without taking any items. Officers responded to the scene in just minutes but were unable to locate the suspect.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI
whmi.com

County Officials Participating In Statewide Post-Election Audit

Livingston County election officials will be part of a statewide audit of the November General Election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bi-partisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8th election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy