Extreme drought nearly eliminated in California in wake of atmospheric rivers
(NEW YORK) -- Extreme drought, the second-highest level of drought, has been nearly eliminated in the state of California in the wake of storms caused by atmospheric rivers slamming the state over the last several weeks. However, the extreme influx of moisture was contained to west of the Sierra Nevada...
Torrential rains wreaking havoc on California communities proving beneficial for state's forests
(NEW YORK) -- California's precious trees are receiving a much-needed reprieve from the extreme drought conditions they have been experiencing for several decades. The same atmospheric river storm system that is bringing devastating flooding to communities all over California is providing relief to the state's forests, according to experts. Data...
California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car
(NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming...
California storms wreak havoc: How an elongated jet stream is driving the deadly weather
(NEW YORK) -- California's deadly storms have devastated the state in recent weeks, claiming at least 17 lives and leaving tens of millions under a flood watch. Since Christmas, parts of the state have received up to three feet of rain and more than 10 feet of snow. Over the...
California storms live updates: At least 17 dead as severe weather persists, gov says
(NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday
(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday. The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania in...
Illinois becomes latest US state to ban assault weapons
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) -- Illinois on Tuesday became the latest U.S. state to ban the sale or possession of assault weapons. Just hours after the legislation's passage in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Springfield. Supporters, some of whom were gun violence survivors, erupted with applause and cheers as the governor presented the signed document.
Home Invasion Suspect Apprehended By Green Oak Police
A home invasion suspect is facing various charges after being apprehended by Green Oak Township Police. Shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 6th, the Department responded to a report of a male who had entered a residence, via an unlocked door, on Peer Road. The homeowners, who weren’t home, witnessed the incident live on their cameras at the residence and reported the incident to police. The homeowners yelled at the suspect by using the cameras - causing the suspect to flee the scene without taking any items. Officers responded to the scene in just minutes but were unable to locate the suspect.
County Officials Participating In Statewide Post-Election Audit
Livingston County election officials will be part of a statewide audit of the November General Election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bi-partisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8th election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff...
