ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20

The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Whitmer to deliver State of the State address January 25

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25. The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the state House and the state Senate and broadcast live throughout the state. “The State of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer continues push for a Fighter Mission at Selfridge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III on Thursday to urge the Air Force to invest in a fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. As the U.S. Air Force develops its plan to retire A-10...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage

Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
legalnews.com

Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards

The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
ANN ARBOR, MI
legalnews.com

Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss"Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg," at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. InMichigan AFSCME, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards

Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy