Read full article on original website
Related
Statewide audit of election results begins today
A statewide audit of the November election begins Thursday. Bipartisan county and local clerks will conduct more than 200 audits over the course of a few weeks.
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Detroit News
Michigan Biden electors sue false Trump slate, seeking declaration plot was illegal
Lansing — Three of Michigan's presidential electors who cast votes for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a group of 16 Republicans who submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump had won the state. The filing in Kent County Circuit Court added to the potential...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
legalnews.com
SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20
The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
legalnews.com
Whitmer to deliver State of the State address January 25
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25. The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the state House and the state Senate and broadcast live throughout the state. “The State of the...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer continues push for a Fighter Mission at Selfridge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III on Thursday to urge the Air Force to invest in a fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. As the U.S. Air Force develops its plan to retire A-10...
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
Sign one form, vote absentee forever thanks to Michigan Prop 2
It was barely four years ago that Michiganders could only vote absentee for specific reasons. But in 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing anyone to vote by mail – if they filled out a form every year. And now after 2022, one signature can do the trick forever.
bridgemi.com
Michigan Republicans pitch absentee ‘ballot harvesting.’ That’s not legal.
LANSING – As he campaigns to be the next chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Matthew DePerno is promising to be more competitive against Democrats by orchestrating “the biggest (absentee) ballot harvesting program this state has ever seen.”. Fellow candidate Lena Epstein says that, under her leadership, the...
legalnews.com
Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards
The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
legalnews.com
Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss"Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg," at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. InMichigan AFSCME, the...
michiganradio.org
Tax cuts, civil rights expansion, right-to-work repeal among first bills of 102nd Michigan Legislature
The Michigan Legislature gaveled in its new session Wednesday with new Democratic majorities in charge. It’s the first time in decades that Republicans haven’t had control over at least one chamber of the Legislature. And it leaves Democrats who are now in control facing the question of what to change and how quickly to do it.
Fox17
Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees
GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
WWMTCw
Michigan department announces grant opportunities for statewide county fairs
LANSING, Mich. — County fairs across Michigan that are in need of funding can now apply for grants through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The 2023 grant cycle that opened Tuesday allows Michigan's county fairs to make building and other improvements to their fairground...
legalnews.com
Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards
Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Comments / 0