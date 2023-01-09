Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star
The new year is off to a rough start for the LA Clippers. In the team's first action in the year 2023, Paul George suffered a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter. While hampered, George continued to play through the injury but it wasn't enough as LA suffered a 10-point loss to Miami. Kawhi Leonard was already inactive due to a non-COVID illness.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Simmons sets season-high assists, then benched in 4th quarter of Nets' loss vs Celtics
The Nets went just 8-19 in games without Kevin Durant last season. So with Brooklyn's MVP out after suffering a knee injury in their last game against the Heat, the Nets entered their highly anticipated showdown with the Celtics searching for answers. Playing in just their second game of the season without KD — the Nets beat the Pacers back in December — how would they respond?
ng-sportingnews.com
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?
Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
ng-sportingnews.com
Three lessons Luka Doncic, Mavericks can learn from LeBron James' time with Cavaliers
Luka Doncic has become an All-NBA player so early in his career that it can be easy to forget the Mavericks star will only turn 24 years old next month. It is very rare to see a young player throw his name into the MVP conversation and deal with championship expectations so quickly.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Spurs at Alamodome
Stephen Curry's return game didn't go as well as he would have hoped. After sitting out nearly a full month with a shoulder injury, the two-time MVP returned for Tuesday night's game against the Suns, but the Warriors lost to a Phoenix team that was missing Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Meyers Leonard racist slur controversy, explained: Why center's workout with Lakers is drawing scrutiny
The Lakers will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday. Normally, a sub-.500 team working out a free agent who hasn't played in over two years wouldn't cause much of a reaction. But Leonard's circumstances — and the manner in it was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania — warrants a closer look.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Tyrese Haliburton out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pacers guard
Tyrese Haliburton's All-Star-caliber season has been put on hold for a moment. Amidst the best season of his young career, the Pacers guard suffered an injury in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He hobbled off the floor in the third quarter and did not return to the contest.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many Canadian players are currently in the NBA? Full list with team and hometown
It's another record-breaking season for Canadians in the NBA. Prior to the 2022-23 season tipping off, the league announced that there were a total of 22 Canadians on opening-night rosters. Not only did that make it the most-represented country outside of the United States once again — Australia came in second with 10 players — but it set a new Canadian record.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic: Lakers vs. Mavericks start time, TV channel, live stream
It will always be a show whenever LeBron James and Luka Doncic face off. James might be in his 20th season, but he's still playing at an All-NBA level. He's up to 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on the season. He's scored 30 or more points in three of his last five outings, including back-to-back 40-point games.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics offer timeline for return from adductor strain for All-Star
The Celtics were dealt a midseason blow on Thursday with news that Jaylen Brown would miss the highly anticipated clash with the Nets. As first reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, news of Brown's came just hours ahead of the game between Eastern Conference leaders as the Celtics entered one game up in the loss column.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12
There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ja Morant gifts signed jersey and sneakers to young Grizzlies fan who previously had autographed ball stolen
Ja Morant. Man of the people. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has quickly become a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. On Wednesday, the rising star followed through on a special gesture for a young Grizzlies fan. Ellie Hughes, 11, who has been attending Grizzlies home games with her...
Comments / 0