How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star

The new year is off to a rough start for the LA Clippers. In the team's first action in the year 2023, Paul George suffered a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter. While hampered, George continued to play through the injury but it wasn't enough as LA suffered a 10-point loss to Miami. Kawhi Leonard was already inactive due to a non-COVID illness.
Ben Simmons sets season-high assists, then benched in 4th quarter of Nets' loss vs Celtics

The Nets went just 8-19 in games without Kevin Durant last season. So with Brooklyn's MVP out after suffering a knee injury in their last game against the Heat, the Nets entered their highly anticipated showdown with the Celtics searching for answers. Playing in just their second game of the season without KD — the Nets beat the Pacers back in December — how would they respond?
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?

Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002

The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
How many Canadian players are currently in the NBA? Full list with team and hometown

It's another record-breaking season for Canadians in the NBA. Prior to the 2022-23 season tipping off, the league announced that there were a total of 22 Canadians on opening-night rosters. Not only did that make it the most-represented country outside of the United States once again — Australia came in second with 10 players — but it set a new Canadian record.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.

