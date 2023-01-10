Read full article on original website
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
connect-bridgeport.com
Power Restored to Hundreds Near City's Price Cutter
UPDATE: WDTV is reporting less than five people are now without power in the city. The link below has their update. ORIGINAL: According to WDTV, Price Cutter and Domino’s in Bridgeport are among more than 800 Mon Power customers without power. Officials at Price Cutter in Bridgeport told 5...
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
connect-bridgeport.com
Water Leak Repair in City May Lead to Loss of Water, Low Pressure for Residents and Possibly Businesses
City officials have alerted residents that there is a water leak repair taking place on Route 131 and the Barnetts Run Road area and a Bridgeport Public Works crew is on the scene. The leak was reported at 7:30 a.m. The estimated time for repair is listed between two and...
New Haven Independent
Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
darientimes.com
Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
connect-bridgeport.com
Coffee, Food, Sweets, and More Available as City has Restaurant Open its Doors on West Main Street
Bridgeport’s Main Street has a new place to get something to eat, something to drink, and something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Just after the start of the New Year, Roasted Ice Café opened up shop on 925 West Main Street. The location is on U.S. Route 50 in the DePolo Plaza right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
cityofwesthaven.com
Taxes due now in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 11, 2023 — The second installment of city tax bills — real estate, personal property, motor vehicle, sewer — was due Jan. 1, and payments after Feb. 1 are considered delinquent and subject to interest, Tax Collector Dorothy Chambrelli said. The 2021 supplemental motor...
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
ctexaminer.com
State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water
As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
New Haven dispensary prepares to welcome recreational cannabis sales
A New Haven dispensary explains how they are preparing for the legalization of recreational cannabis sales starting this Tuesday.
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
