Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council denies land-use map change
A potentially precedent-setting amendment request to the Sussex County comprehensive plan future land-use map has been denied. At its Jan. 10 meeting, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a change from low-density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for a 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from the Cave Neck Road intersection.
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Cape Gazette
Steven C. Swann, Millsboro resident
Steven C. Swann, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in the care of his devoted wife, Susan and VITAS Hospice. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements provided...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Cape Gazette
Add a roundabout, not McDonald’s
Milton town officials, Sussex County Council, DelDOT, and anyone with common sense: This is your chance to collaborate and make a smart decision for the betterment of Milton and all who will pass through the Route 16-Union Street intersection. A roundabout is the right decision for this intersection, not a...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 14-10AM-12PM-29425 PEMBROKE LANDING-MILLSBORO
29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH
19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Writing Contest student entries due March 31
In support of its mission to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Lewes region, the Lewes Historical Society is sponsoring its inaugural Historic Lewes Writing Contest. The essay theme is Historic Lewes 1631-1962. Juniors and seniors attending Cape Henlopen High School are eligible to enter.
City continues to grapple with homeless displacement
Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
Comments / 0