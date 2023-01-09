Read full article on original website
Related
UCM Magazine Earns 2022 Best of CASE District Award
UCM Magazine, a biannual publication with a print distribution to 25,000 University of Central Missouri alumni and supporters, is being recognized with a 2022 Best of District award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). A representative of the UCM Alumni Foundation will accept the award during...
UCM Earns Spot on PRNews’ 2023 A-list for Second Year
Recognizing the quality of the education students receive to help them in career advancement, the University of Central Missouri’s Public Relations and Strategic Communications program has been named to the PRNews 2023 Education A-list. This is the second consecutive year UCM’s program has received this designation, making it the...
SH/Otterville Girls Lose to NW Lady Mustangs, 56-44
The Sacred Heart/Otterville Girls (SHO) dropped a conference home game, 56-44, to the Northwest Mustangs Tuesday night. The Gremlins/Eagles were paced by Katie McKinney with 24 points and Aubrey Oehrke with 9. Next action for SHO (9-4) is Friday vs Lincoln (3-5).
SFCC To Close For Martin Luther King Junior Day
All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The State Fair Career and Technology Center (SFCTC) that provides technical training for high school juniors and...
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Sedalia Photo Club Welcomes New Members
The Sedalia Photo Club was organized in 2015 to allow amateur and beginning photographers to come together and share tips and offer critiques for photographs. Each month, members bring a 4x6 black and white and a color photo for the month's photo feature. Members vote on these photos and winners...
Sweet Springs Woman Injured When Car Hits Tractor
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 John Deere tractor, driven by 39-year-old Jeffrey B. Sims of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, near 157th Road around 12:30 p.m., attempting a left turn, when it was overtaken and struck by a northbound 2009 Mazda 3, driven by 60-year-old Stanley R. Wolfe of Sweet Springs.
Dr. Silver Inspires Sedalia 200 Educators
Sedalia 200 teachers and administrators were reminded of the important roles they play. in students’ lives during a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Dr. Debbie Silver, an. education author and speaker. Silver is a retired educator who has taught at every grade level from first through 12th. . Her...
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by 18-year-old Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 11, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 3rd Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the subjects involved. They stated their dogs attacked one another. A general information report will be completed.
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
City of Sedalia Offices Closed on MLK Day
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16, 2023 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on.
Get Back Your Special Enchanted Evening With Cupid’s Ball 2023
Guys, I know the past couple of years have had some major ups and downs. To be real, the pandemic changed things. It just did. What we did at home, how we shopped, where we went... everything changed. And some things went away. Some permanently, some temporarily. Some adapted and changed, some grew or shrank.
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0