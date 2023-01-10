ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

KTSM

Supreme Court set for busy winter

The Supreme Court will return on Monday to hear its first oral arguments of 2023, considering cases that could impact attorney-client privilege, labor laws and foreign nations’ legal immunity. The justices will hear seven cases in the two-week sitting, though none involve major Biden administration policies — student loan debt relief and Title 42 will […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Law Clerk Forced To Step Down Because Of Something He Did 30 Years Ago

Less than a week after making history for being Michigan’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Bolden is in hot water. And here’s the kicker — it isn’t even for something she did! As it turns out, a clerk that she hired is being taken to task for something he did 30 years ago. From the ABA Journal:
MICHIGAN STATE
KIII 3News

New judge sworn in for 148th District Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new year means new beginnings for many, including the Nueces County Courthouse where David Klein was sworn in Monday. Klein will take over the 148th District Court. The new judge was sworn in by his wife, 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein. 3NEWS spoke...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
sunflowerstateradio.com

AG Derek Schmidt: U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

TOPEKA – (January 9, 2023) – The U.S. Supreme Court this morning declined to hear appeals from two men convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. The court declined to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr,...
KANSAS STATE
FOX59

Indiana Supreme Court to hear abortion ban challenge

INDIANAPOLIS – On January 19, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear one of its most high-profile cases in recent history: A challenge to Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which was passed last summer by Republican lawmakers. The law remains on hold after a preliminary injunction was issued in September.  All five state Supreme Court justices who […]
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Senate Delays Philly DA's Impeachment Trial Amid Court Case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don't meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

