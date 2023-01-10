Read full article on original website
Supreme Court set for busy winter
The Supreme Court will return on Monday to hear its first oral arguments of 2023, considering cases that could impact attorney-client privilege, labor laws and foreign nations’ legal immunity. The justices will hear seven cases in the two-week sitting, though none involve major Biden administration policies — student loan debt relief and Title 42 will […]
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
abovethelaw.com
Law Clerk Forced To Step Down Because Of Something He Did 30 Years Ago
Less than a week after making history for being Michigan’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Bolden is in hot water. And here’s the kicker — it isn’t even for something she did! As it turns out, a clerk that she hired is being taken to task for something he did 30 years ago. From the ABA Journal:
Senate Confirms First Black Woman Judge to Serve on 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals
The US Senate has officially confirmed US Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas to serve on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The watershed moment marks President Joe Biden’s first Black woman appointee to a right-wing-leaning court that has often thwarted his policies. The Democratic-led Senate voted in favor of...
New judge sworn in for 148th District Court
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new year means new beginnings for many, including the Nueces County Courthouse where David Klein was sworn in Monday. Klein will take over the 148th District Court. The new judge was sworn in by his wife, 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein. 3NEWS spoke...
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
Illinois Supreme Court halts plans to eliminate cash bail and other pretrial court changes
The SAFE T Act, which included reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice systems, was set to become law Sunday.
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
Court session canceled before judge who alleged Latino discrimination in his N.J. courtroom
A virtual court session before a Cumberland County judge was abruptly canceled Wednesday after judiciary officials said he failed to review the docket to see if the scheduling of the cases discriminated against Latino defendants. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last month that court administrators were giving all...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court returns for arguments, COVID-19 plays role in appeals | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The state Supreme Court returns this week to hear an unusual docket of oral arguments, and appellate courts recently handed down other decisions implicating public health protocols during the early COVID-19 pandemic. The justices come...
WGME
US Supreme Court upholds Maine law forcing cable companies to prorate bills
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The legal battle over a state law requiring cable companies to prorate your bill has come to an end. The state law has been in effect since last February and will still require cable companies to prorate a customer’s final bill after they cancel service. This...
Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota
Months after the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in North Dakota considered — and struck down — a bill to criminalize court leaks on Tuesday. Introduced by the North Dakota Supreme Court, the bill would have let prosecutors...
KLTV
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing UP to leave Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Union Pacific is one step closer to closing up shop in Palestine. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s ruling that Union Pacific is no longer bound to a 150-year-old contract with the City of Palestine and Anderson County. Palestine’s...
sunflowerstateradio.com
AG Derek Schmidt: U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
TOPEKA – (January 9, 2023) – The U.S. Supreme Court this morning declined to hear appeals from two men convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. The court declined to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr,...
Reagan Tokes Act heads to Ohio Supreme Court
Nearly five years after she was murdered, two Ohio prisoners are challenging the state law named after Reagan Tokes.
Indiana Supreme Court to hear abortion ban challenge
INDIANAPOLIS – On January 19, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear one of its most high-profile cases in recent history: A challenge to Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which was passed last summer by Republican lawmakers. The law remains on hold after a preliminary injunction was issued in September. All five state Supreme Court justices who […]
Mississippi Center For Justice files brief supporting Flowerdale Commons construction
TUPELO — Amid ongoing litigation, a statewide public interest law firm is arguing in Lee County Circuit Court in favor of a multi-family residential development planned for construction on Tupelo's west side.
US News and World Report
Senate Delays Philly DA's Impeachment Trial Amid Court Case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don't meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and...
