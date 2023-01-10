ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as the state’s first female governor on Jan. 10.

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to reappoint Labor Department secretary

Inauguration Day will kick off with a prayer and worship service in the morning followed by the swearing-in ceremony at the state capitol and the Governor’s Ball which will happen at the State House Convention Center.

KNWA/FOX24 will air the inauguration at noon on Jan. 10.

