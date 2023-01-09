Reducing Injuries in Radiologic Technologists By Demetria Thomas, Radiologic Technologist (R) (ARRT), Product Developer, DST Innovations

Read full article on original website
Ordr and GE HealthCare Collaborate to Help Enhance Clinical Network Performance, Efficiency, and Security for Healthcare Providers
Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced that it is collaborating with GE HealthCare to offer customers a solution leveraging Ordr’s market-leading platform for health systems. The solution addresses critical patient care challenges across three key stakeholder groups: biomedical and healthcare technology management (HTM) teams, giving them...
A Small Guide On How To Become A Medical Assistant
When most people think of healthcare workers, their minds go to doctors, nurses, and surgeons. However, there are many other positions and jobs that are equally as important as those just mentioned. If you are interested in becoming a medical assistant, which is one such role, then this post is for you.
Best Ways to Boost Your Immune System This Winter
The temperatures are dropping, and you’re starting to sniffle. Don’t think that that’s the norm. If your body were healthy, you’d feel fit throughout the year, even when it’s chilly outside. Are you one of those people who constantly fall sick during the winter months? Suppose that’s the case; it’s time to do something about it.
DropSafe Sicura, An Innovative Hypodermic Needle with a Transparent Safety Shield and Fully Automated Safety Mechanism, Received US FDA 510(k) Clearance
MTD Group – a global leader in medical devices– today announced the FDA clearance obtained by its affiliate Pikdare S.p.A. for DropSafe Sicura passive safety needle, an innovative injection needle with a fully passive mechanism that can be used for the intramuscular and subcutaneous injection of vaccines and other drugs.
SynerFuse Announces Solo Spine Surgeon Implants 8th Patient in Integrated Spinal Fusion and DRG Neuromodulation Proof-of-Concept Study
Justin Zenanko, CEO of SynerFuse, Inc., a Minnesota-based medical device company, is pleased to announce that for the first time in the world, a solo spine surgeon performed the groundbreaking SynerFuse procedure. Rohan Lall, MD, at once both performed a spinal fixation procedure and implanted a neurostimulator with leads on the eighth patient in the company’s proof-of-concept study.
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
