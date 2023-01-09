Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
TechCrunch
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
SpaceNews.com
CAES Space Systems becomes Frontgrade Technologies
TAMPA, Fla. — CAES Space Systems, a supplier of radiation-hardened electronics, rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies Jan. 10 after being sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital. Veritas announced plans to buy the company in October for an undisclosed sum from CAES, the former electronics unit of British defense and...
Medagadget.com
Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Size to Cross USD 6,013 Mn by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,442.82 million in 2021 to US$ 6,013.27 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.3% during 2021–2028. Factors driving the market’s growth are the increasing elderly population in world, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.
infomeddnews.com
Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, TGen and OncoHost Announce New Research Study to Analyze Resistance Mechanisms in Lung Canc
Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, the research arm of Baylor Scott & White Health; the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, a nonprofit biomedical research center; and OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, today announced a new research study.
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
CNBC
Alphabet to cut staff of health sciences unit Verily by 15%
Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
DVM 360
Esaote North America unveils Magnifico Vet open MRI system
New imaging solution provides breakthrough veterinary MRI technology. Esaote North America, Inc has released its Magnifico Vet MRI system, a new imaging solution that offers diagnostic efficacy in a variety of veterinary hospitals. According to a company release,1 this product is an efficient vet-centric scanner created for imaging animals of...
infomeddnews.com
A Small Guide On How To Become A Medical Assistant
When most people think of healthcare workers, their minds go to doctors, nurses, and surgeons. However, there are many other positions and jobs that are equally as important as those just mentioned. If you are interested in becoming a medical assistant, which is one such role, then this post is for you.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange App Tap Global Listed in UK Stock Exchange
Tap Global becomes the first crypto service app to list on a UK stock exchange in 2023. Tap Global has raised a new £3.1 million in the capital. The UK-based cryptocurrency app Tap Global becomes the first new member of 2023 to be listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), according to a press statement issued by the organization on January 10. The Company, formerly known as Quetzal Capital Plc ‘Quetzal’, has been listed on AQSE as a result of its reverse takeover acquisition of Tap Global Limited.
infomeddnews.com
Ordr and GE HealthCare Collaborate to Help Enhance Clinical Network Performance, Efficiency, and Security for Healthcare Providers
Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced that it is collaborating with GE HealthCare to offer customers a solution leveraging Ordr’s market-leading platform for health systems. The solution addresses critical patient care challenges across three key stakeholder groups: biomedical and healthcare technology management (HTM) teams, giving them...
LA Venture: Dangerous Ventures’ Gaby Darbyshire On ‘Shining a Bright Light’ on Difficult Problems
Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.
infomeddnews.com
OrganOx Enrols First US Patient for Post-Approval Study
OrganOx Ltd (“OrganOx” or the “Company”), a world-leading medical technology company committed to making every donated organ count with metra®, a fully automated normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) device for liver transplantation, today announces the successful recruitment of the first patient into its Post Approval Study (PAS).
cioreview.com
Ways AI Steers Real Estate Growth
Fremont, CA: Real estate sector across the globe witnessed the emergence of digitalization and Artificial intelligence during the post-pandemic phase. The incorporation of artificial intelligence into the system has optimized the process of property acquisition and transactions. Market trends are predicted and analysis on debts, assets evaluation, and revenue generation are procured. Data from numerous documents can be extracted and analyzed to forecast the market values and sales patterns of properties with the help of AI-generated algorithms in the long run.
UK and Thailand Sign FinTech and Sustainable Finance MOU
The U.K. has signed an MOU on financial services with Thailand. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on Monday (Jan. 9) and publicized on Tuesday (Jan. 10), will see the two nations strengthen their partnership to support the financial services sector in each country. The latest MOU follows a...
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
Comments / 0