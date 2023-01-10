Read full article on original website
Eads school calendar - January 10-February 4, 2023
4:00 pm MS Basketball @ Kit Carson (4g) 3:00 pm MS Basketball vs Cheyenne Wells (4g) 10:00 am HS Wrestling (H) 3:00 pm MS Basketball @ Granada -A, B, C Games for Boys and girls. 5:00 pm Wrestling Tri-Meet@ Lamar. Friday, January 20. Teacher Workday. 8:30 am HS Knowledge (H)
Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - December 29, 2022
The Regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on December 29, 2022, at 9:22 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Commissioner Oswald opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Those in attendance:. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson, Commissioner Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks,...
Obituary – Mark L. Walter
Mark Walter was born July 14,1946 in Great Bend, Kansas. He passed away unexpectedly December 12, 2022, at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Mark is survived by his wife, Pam Walter of the family home in Cheyenne Wells; children, Robin (Allen) Ediger, Wendy (Jimmy) Miller, Monty (Crystal) Walter, Luke Walter, Justin (Kelli) Walter, Daniel (Crystal) Walter, Keith (Lynda) Pelton, and Cassie Turner; 28 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kuder and Linda Swygert ;as well as by numerous cousins and other family and friends.
