kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
kiowacountypress.net
Rising utility bills unsustainable for many Colorado households, LEAP available
(Colorado News Connection) Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December...
kiowacountypress.net
New laws help Nevada reach clean energy goals, limit air pollution
(Nevada News Service) Some Nevada laws going into effect this year aim to move the state's clean-energy goals forward and help reduce air pollution. Senate bill 448 aims to advance Nevada's goals of reaching 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050. One of the provisions of that bill will also provide more charging stations for electric cars in lower-income neighborhoods.
kiowacountypress.net
Governor Newsom requests a declaration of emergency in California as another round of storms hit
(The Center Square) - Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request to the White House for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to help with storm recovery and response efforts. Since December 27 the state has been repeatedly hit by atmospheric river systems which are expected to continue to Jan. 10...
kiowacountypress.net
As North Carolina warms, one farm turns to a tropical crop: taro
(North Carolina News Service) The first time Chris Smith tried to grow taro on his experimental farm in western North Carolina, the plants were too eager. He'd started them in a heated greenhouse one February day a few years ago, thinking the tropical crop would need plenty of time to establish. Within a month, the taro had sprung up a foot and a half. Their heart-shaped leaves crowded the small greenhouse, but it was too early to transplant them into the still-cold ground. "That was a fail," said Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Utopian Seed Project.
kiowacountypress.net
Proposed New Mexico budget would increase state spending by nearly 12 percent
(The Center Square) - After increasing the state budget by a double-digit percentage last year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to do the same again this year. The Democratic governor released her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday. The proposed budget would total $9.4 billion, 11.9 percent more than the state is spending in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a release from the governor's office.
kiowacountypress.net
Iowa governor makes school choice a top priority
(Iowa News Service) Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed a measure that would allow Iowa parents to send their kids to private schools and make state money available to pay for it. Other states have passed similar measures, but not without controversy, in what is often seen as a...
kiowacountypress.net
Bill would give North Dakota manufacturers a tax break on automation
(The Center Square) - Business groups are asking the North Dakota Legislature to reinstate a tax break on automation equipment for manufacturers. The 2019 Legislature passed the same tax break in 2019, allowing for up to $1 million in total credit per calendar year, but it expired last year. House Bill 1168 would increase the credit to $2.5 million per year.
kiowacountypress.net
Atmospheric rivers over California’s wildfire burn scars raise fears of deadly mudslides
Amir AghaKouchak, University of California, Irvine. Rivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California's wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023. The evacuations at one point included all of Montecito, home...
kiowacountypress.net
Platform aims to remove language barriers to health equity
(Colorado News Connection) Colorado's Spanish-speaking communities can now access comprehensive pricing information for health-care services through a new Spanish portal in the Shop For Care tool developed by the Center for Improving Value in Health Care. Cari Frank, vice president for communications for Center for Improving Value in Health Care,...
