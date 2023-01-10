Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Americans With Disabilities Act website gets user-friendly upgrades
(Ohio News Connection) The Americans with Disabilities Act website has gotten a makeover, with updated navigation tools and easy-to-find answers to common questions on everything from service animals to accessible polling places. The federal government said it wants to better empower people to understand their and others' rights, and equip...
KRDO
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet
Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
kiowacountypress.net
Bill would give North Dakota manufacturers a tax break on automation
(The Center Square) - Business groups are asking the North Dakota Legislature to reinstate a tax break on automation equipment for manufacturers. The 2019 Legislature passed the same tax break in 2019, allowing for up to $1 million in total credit per calendar year, but it expired last year. House Bill 1168 would increase the credit to $2.5 million per year.
kiowacountypress.net
New laws help Nevada reach clean energy goals, limit air pollution
(Nevada News Service) Some Nevada laws going into effect this year aim to move the state's clean-energy goals forward and help reduce air pollution. Senate bill 448 aims to advance Nevada's goals of reaching 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050. One of the provisions of that bill will also provide more charging stations for electric cars in lower-income neighborhoods.
publicnewsservice.org
Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households
Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
kiowacountypress.net
Proposed New Mexico budget would increase state spending by nearly 12 percent
(The Center Square) - After increasing the state budget by a double-digit percentage last year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to do the same again this year. The Democratic governor released her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday. The proposed budget would total $9.4 billion, 11.9 percent more than the state is spending in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a release from the governor's office.
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
New variant on the rise in Colorado among other ‘crud’
(COLORADO) — The latest variant of the omicron COVID-19 virus is on the rise in Colorado and competing with other viruses heading into 2023. Kids are back to school and people are fresh off of a stressful travel season. This is the perfect mix for a rise in various viral infections. Chief among them may […]
kiowacountypress.net
Housing, crime among top priorities during Gov. Polis's inauguration speech
(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis identified housing, energy, water and crime as major priorities for Colorado after being sworn in Tuesday for a second term. The Democratic governor and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera received 59 percent of the vote in the November 2022 election while Republican candidates...
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
kiowacountypress.net
Iowa governor makes school choice a top priority
(Iowa News Service) Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed a measure that would allow Iowa parents to send their kids to private schools and make state money available to pay for it. Other states have passed similar measures, but not without controversy, in what is often seen as a...
Very contagious omicron subvariant expected to take hold in Colorado
Colorado health officials are preparing as the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant of COVID is making its way into Colorado. Doctors say it may be the most contagious subvariant this far.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Are Cannabis Bans in Rental Leases Enforceable?
Dear Stoner: Can I really not have any cannabis on my rental property? Like, none? I'm not even trying to grow it or smoke it inside, but my landlord was hard on this when I signed the lease. Cliffy. Dear Cliffy: Cannabis use has become so mainstream that we forget...
coloradopolitics.com
An 'adult' conversation about Colorado education | NOONAN
The Colorado State Board of Education says Commerce City’s Adams 14 school board members would “develop trust” with the University Prep (UPrep) charter network of Denver if they focused on the district’s students rather than on “adult” issues. That view presumes the Adams 14 Board members’ “adult” back and forth with the UPrep charter network isn’t focused on children.
Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding
Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
EDITORIAL: Partisan tilt bodes ill for Colorado schools
Colorado Republicans and Democrats have been facing off with each other as well as the public education establishment over school issues ranging from the teaching of history to the wearing of masks. That has been true in other states, too. A new study concludes parents and voters in general, increasingly,...
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
Comments / 0