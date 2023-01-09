ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State



WSET

Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New job openings at Caesars Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are some new jobs in the cards for folks on the Southside because Caesars Virginia is looking to hire. They made the announcement on their social media pages saying in part they are "actively seeking enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles."
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B ahead of next drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
MADERA COUNTY, CA



