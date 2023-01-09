Read full article on original website
Related
W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner announces he will run for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has joined a growing number of people who said they will run for governor in the Mountain State in 2024. Now in his second term, Warner announced at a news conference Tuesday that he will be a Republican...
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
'Money back to taxpayers:' State Senators pinpoint the budget as a pressing issue in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Senate is ramping things up with their first day of the new 2023 session and both sides of the aisle said there's a lot of work to be done starting on day one. Republican Senator Mark Peake, 22nd District, and Democrat Senator Creigh Deeds,...
'Decisions were being made in secret:' Virginia Parole Board's plan to win back trust
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On day one in office, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 firing the previous Virginia Parole Board and requesting a review of the entire department. New Parole Board Chairman Chadwick Dotson released a 26-page report detailing his findings on January 9, 2023. "My job...
Delayed Amtrak train carrying northern Va. passengers arrives after 37-hour trip
WASHINGTON (7News) — After 37 hours, an Amtrak Auto Train from northern Virginia finally reached its destination, almost a full day longer than expected. The train arrived at the Sanford, Florida station Wednesday morning. The 563 passengers and 333 vehicles onboard had been delayed by almost 20 hours. The...
Friday's jackpot rises to $1.35 billion; 3 Va. tickets win $10k from Tuesday drawing
(WSET) — Over 178,000 people in Virginia won a prize Tuesday night in the latest Mega Millions drawing, but none among them won the $1.1 billion jackpot ticket. Now the jackpot has risen to $1.35 billion so far ahead of Friday's drawing. Three tickets in Virginia won $10,000 by...
New job openings at Caesars Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are some new jobs in the cards for folks on the Southside because Caesars Virginia is looking to hire. They made the announcement on their social media pages saying in part they are "actively seeking enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles."
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B ahead of next drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
'It's unacceptable': DC leaders speak out after 13-year-old fatally shot by resident
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. Councilmember is calling for answers and transparency following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake was fatally shot by a resident in NE D.C., who says the boy was tampering with a vehicle. Councilmember Zachary Parker says the shooter should be...
Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
